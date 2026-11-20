MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Nov 20 (IANS) Five teenage boys have been charged with murder over a fatal drive-by shooting in the Australian state of Queensland in October, police said on Thursday night.

Three men and a woman were hospitalised with gunshot wounds after two masked perpetrators opened fire from a vehicle on a crowd of people outside a boxing event about 28 km southeast of Brisbane on the night of Oct. 24.

The 19-year-old woman died days later. The three men have since been released from hospital, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Following a major homicide investigation, police on Thursday executed five search warrants in southeast Brisbane and arrested five boys, all aged 16.

Police said on Thursday afternoon that three of the boys had been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and arson and said in an update on Thursday night that the remaining two boys had been charged with the same offenses.

Detective Inspector Ian Galpin told reporters earlier on Thursday that police hoped that the arrests would bring some comfort to the family and friends of the deceased woman.

He said that detectives were continuing to investigate the possibility of other people or gangs being involved in the attack.

Police said that all five boys would make initial appearances before a children's court on Friday.

In a separate incident, a woman was hospitalised with serious injuries following a shooting at a western Sydney home on November 13.

Police officers were deployed to reports of shots fired at the home in Villawood, 21 km west of central Sydney, and arrived to find a 50-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers rendered first aid until ambulance paramedics arrived and treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A police statement said that officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.