MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have cracked the case involving the discovery of a woman's skeleton near a park in Bengaluru and arrested her 24-year-old husband, Fayaz Pasha, on charges of murdering her over suspicion about her character and an alleged extramarital relationship, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Sujata. According to the police investigation, Fayaz allegedly murdered her around two months ago and concealed her body near a park before fleeing the scene. Her skeletal remains were discovered on November 6, following which the Kodigehalli police registered a case and launched an investigation to establish her identity and trace the person responsible for her death.

During the investigation, police tracked the identity of the deceased and established that she was Sujata. Further investigation reportedly led them to her husband, Fayaz Pasha, who was subsequently arrested.

According to the preliminary details, Sujata's first husband had died around five years ago. Following his death, she developed a relationship with Fayaz, who was around 10 years younger than her. The two had reportedly been in a relationship before getting married around five months ago.

However, differences reportedly developed between the couple after Fayaz began suspecting Sujata's conduct and allegedly questioned her character. He subsequently left her, leading to a separation between them.

Sujata later contacted Fayaz and requested him to return, eventually convincing him to resume their relationship. However, after they reunited, frequent disagreements reportedly broke out between them.

During one such altercation, Fayaz allegedly stabbed Sujata to death near a park. After committing the murder, he reportedly concealed her body near the park and escaped from the spot.

The body remained undiscovered for several weeks before the skeletal remains were found on November 6. The discovery triggered a police investigation, with the Kodigehalli police taking up the case and working to identify the deceased.

After establishing her identity and gathering further clues, the police traced Fayaz's involvement in the murder. He has now been arrested in connection with the case.

The police are continuing their investigation to establish the complete sequence of events leading to the murder and the circumstances under which the accused allegedly concealed the body.