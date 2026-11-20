A manager's thoughtful response to an employee working beyond her scheduled hours has sparked a conversation about workplace culture and employee well-being on social media. Instead of simply thanking the team for putting in extra hours, the manager offered something employees often wish for: additional time to rest the following day.

Dhimahi Jain, who works in the European (EU) region, shared her experience in a post on X. She explained that her regular shift ends at 10:30 pm, but an urgent assignment recently required her to continue working until 1 am.

What happened next caught her attention. Rather than merely appreciating the team's efforts, her manager told employees they could log in later the following day to compensate for the additional hours.

Sharing the experience, Jain wrote: "Most managers would simply say, "Thank you for your help" and falana dhimkana. My manager simply said, "Thank you, guys. You can log in later tomorrow (today), and we'll compensate for these extra hours." I mean, THIS is what we need from managers. Not just a mere thank you after getting the work done, but actual consideration for the extra time and effort employees put in. Lucky to have a good manager!"

Check the viral post here:

My shift ends at 10:30 PM as I work in the EU region.

Last night, I had to work until 1 AM due to some urgent work.

Most managers would simply say, "Thank you for your help" and falana dhimkana.

By my manager simply said, "Thank you, guys. You can log in later tomorrow (today), and we'll compensate for these extra hours."

I mean, THIS is what we need from managers.

Not just a mere thank you after getting the work done, but actual consideration for the extra time and effort employees put in.

Lucky to have a good manager!

- Dhimahi Jain (@Dhimahi11) November 19, 2026

She also shared the exchange in her X post, explaining that the gesture made her feel appreciated.

Employee's Post Sparks Workplace Culture Discussion Jain's experience highlights a concern many employees have raised about professional environments: recognition should go beyond verbal appreciation, particularly when workers sacrifice their personal time to meet urgent deadlines.

While working late occasionally may be unavoidable in certain roles, compensating employees with flexibility and adequate rest can make a meaningful difference.

Her post has also brought attention to the importance of managers understanding the demands placed on their teams. Acknowledging extra effort through practical gestures, rather than just words, can help build trust and improve employee morale.

The incident has resonated as a reminder that good management is not only about meeting deadlines and getting work done but also about respecting employees' time and personal commitments.