MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Two of President Donald Trump 's nominees to fill vacancies at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) used a Senate confirmation hearing to spotlight how the agency should handle investor protections while technology advances-specifically debating the SEC's“innovation exemption” for tokenized stock trading.

Kristin Johnson, a Democratic nominee, argued that issues raised around the exemption should be addressed through formal notice-and-comment rulemaking. The hearing also featured Republican nominee Steven Levine, who said he had not fully reviewed the exemption but viewed it as time-limited and designed to include investor safeguards.

Kristin Johnson pressed for notice-and-comment rulemaking to address concerns tied to the SEC's tokenized stock trading exemption. The SEC's Sept. 17“innovation exemption” permits certain blockchain-based trading of U.S.-listed shares without registering as a securities exchange, while inviting public comments. Companies have raised objections to tokenized stock listings, including citing compliance concerns such as AML and KYC. Senate Banking Committee timelines require nominees to answer written questions by Nov. 24, with next steps that could move the nominations toward a committee vote and then the full Senate.

Key takeawaysNotice-and-comment as the test for tokenized securities

Johnson told the Senate Banking Committee that she strongly favors regulation built through the notice and comment process, responding to questions from Democratic Senator Angela Alsobrooks. In Johnson's view, formal rulemaking would improve the quality of regulatory outcomes and would give the public a structured path to address concerns related to the exemption.

Her remarks focused on the SEC's broader approach to tokenized securities, where the agency has attempted to create space for new market infrastructure without abandoning investor protection obligations. Johnson said she would welcome the opportunity to use the notice-and-comment framework to consider the exemption's covered issues and possible adjustments.

Johnson's background also shapes the stakes of the confirmation. She previously served as a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and her participation in the hearing was framed as part of how the SEC will balance digital-asset innovation with securities-law guardrails.

How the SEC's“innovation exemption” works-and what's under debate

According to the SEC, the exemption issued Sept. 17 allows qualifying platforms to trade tokenized versions of U.S.-listed shares without registering as securities exchanges, provided certain conditions are met. The SEC said the order became effective immediately and specifically invites public comments on whether changes are needed.

The debate in the hearing centered on whether the exemption's framework is sufficiently protective and transparent, particularly given its regulatory path: rather than developing a full set of new rules up front, it creates an interim mechanism that relies on eligibility conditions and later feedback.

Levine, appearing alongside Johnson, said he had not closely studied the innovation exemption, but he understood it to be time-limited and structured to include investor protections. He also emphasized that Congress authorized the SEC to grant exemptions from federal securities laws when doing so serves the public interest and remains consistent with investor protection requirements.

Levine's comparison to exchange-traded funds underscored his broader argument: he suggested that financial products have historically evolved through a sequence of regulatory permissions and later, wider integration into mainstream oversight.

Public-company pushback and compliance concerns

As the SEC invites public comment on its tokenized stock approach, the hearing drew attention to objections from the corporate side. A public notice dated Nov. 5 stated that 67 publicly traded companies opposed tokenizing their shares on the OKXICE platform.

Johnson cited concerns that went beyond abstract investor-protection theories, pointing to compliance expectations such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) obligations. Her comments reflected a view that exemption-based frameworks for tokenized markets must address practical compliance requirements-not only market structure or disclosure.

The objections also highlight a tension familiar to tokenization proposals: even if regulators design pathways for trading, issuers and counterparties may resist if they believe they cannot operationalize compliance responsibilities or if they foresee unresolved legal and oversight questions.

Senate process and what a more evenly split SEC could mean

The confirmation hearing arrives as the SEC has, according to prior reporting, reduced enforcement activity in parts of the digital-asset space while pursuing rule and framework changes intended to accommodate certain digital-asset activities. The tokenized-securities issue has been a focal point for scrutiny from lawmakers and market participants, and the nominees' positions could shape how the SEC interprets and revises the agency's token-related regulatory posture.

If confirmed, Johnson would become the SEC's only Democratic commissioner, creating a commission makeup that some market participants see as significant. In the current arrangement, the commission would move toward four members, with three Republicans and one Democrat-giving the remaining Democratic seat outsized influence in debates over policy design and what gets finalized.

Jessica Martinez, U.S. policy director at digital asset infrastructure firm Fireblocks, told Cointelegraph that“crypto isn't a partisan issue,” adding that bipartisan commission outcomes can carry greater stability. She also suggested that even commissioners in the minority can affect policy by pressing for unanswered questions before rules are completed.

On procedure, the Senate Banking Committee set deadlines for additional written questions. Senators have until noon Friday to submit further inquiries, with responses due by 5:00 pm ET on Nov. 24, according to the committee's closing remarks. After that, the nominations could proceed to a committee vote before consideration by the full Senate. Both nominees would still need Senate confirmation before taking their seats at the SEC.

With the SEC's tokenized stock trading exemption already in place and comment-taking underway, the immediate uncertainty for market participants is how-if at all-rulemaking might evolve once Johnson and Levine's confirmation outcomes are known and investor-protection questions continue to be weighed through public feedback. Readers should watch the written submissions and any follow-on SEC guidance that could clarify whether tokenized equity trading will face tighter compliance expectations or a more formal regulatory framework.

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