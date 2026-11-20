MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) A Delhi court will hear arguments on November 27 and 28 on an appeal filed by four women wrestlers challenging the acquittal of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in an alleged sexual harassment case.

The Rouse Avenue Court has also scheduled December 5 and 9 for hearing arguments on behalf of Singh, who has filed his response to the appeal before the Sessions Court.

The appeal has been filed by four women wrestlers challenging the trial court's judgment acquitting Singh and former WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar.

The appellants have contended that the trial court's judgment was not sustainable in law and that the evidence on record had not been correctly assessed. The appeal also challenges Tomar's acquittal on a charge of criminal intimidation under Section 506 Part I of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), levelled by one of the complainants.

On October 28, the court granted Singh a final opportunity to file his response within one week, making it clear that no further opportunity would be granted.

Earlier, on September 28, the Rouse Avenue Court had issued notice to Singh and Tomar, seeking their responses to the appeal. The matter was subsequently listed on October 9, when the court granted the respondents additional time to file their replies.

In a judgment delivered on August 3, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar acquitted Singh and Tomar, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges against them beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case dates back to January 2023, when several wrestlers, including Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, accusing Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation.

The wrestlers had demanded Singh's resignation as WFI chief and sought the dissolution of the federation.

The controversy prompted the constitution of an inquiry committee following a complaint to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, P.T. Usha. The Union Sports Ministry subsequently suspended the functioning of the WFI.

In May 2024, the Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against Singh in connection with allegations relating to sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of five women wrestlers. Singh had pleaded not guilty and opted to face trial.

The case is separate from the POCSO case registered following a complaint by a minor wrestler. In May 2025, a Delhi court accepted the Delhi Police's cancellation report after the probe agency stated that it had found no corroborative evidence to support the allegations.