

The infrastructure underneath global money movement is changing, and every company needs a stablecoin strategy of its own

Many of the companies actually starting to use stablecoins are not crypto start-ups but traditional businesses, and waiting carries a cost of its own A stablecoin strategy can start with a small-scale pilot, and compliance must be taken seriously from day one

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (HKEX: 863) ("OSL"), a global stablecoin infrastructure company, has published an executive insight titled "Every Company Needs a Stablecoin Strategy," authored by Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer.

In the article, Cui said the infrastructure underneath global money movement is changing. Just as every company needed an internet strategy when the internet era arrived twenty years ago, every company now needs a stablecoin strategy of its own.

Cui said that few companies turned into technology companies because of the internet, but many that moved early used it to make their traditional businesses better. Yet across the real economy, stablecoins are still widely seen as belonging to the crypto industry. Many companies assume that using stablecoins means holding volatile tokens, managing crypto wallets, or even turning into a Web3 business.

Cui noted that among the companies he meets, many of those actually starting to use stablecoins are not crypto start-ups but traditional businesses such as logistics firms, travel platforms and brands. He believes that companies holding on to old assumptions will gradually lose ground to their peers, and that choosing to wait carries a cost of its own.

He added that a stablecoin strategy does not need to start with a big leap or a reorganization of the finance team. Instead, companies can assess where money movement causes them the most pain, run a small-scale pilot, and let the results guide what comes next. At the same time, companies must take compliance seriously from day one and, as they put their strategy into action, choose a partner with mature, comprehensive infrastructure. OSL recently published Develop a Stablecoin Strategy for Your Business, a practical guide for companies.

"Our mission at OSL is to make money move as freely as information," Cui said. "The internet did that for information, and the companies that took it seriously early did not become technology companies. They rode that wave of change to become better at what they already did. The same will be true, in the years ahead, of the companies that start building a stablecoin strategy today."

Read the full executive insight, "Every Company Needs a Stablecoin Strategy".

About OSL

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin infrastructure company that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Liquid, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide. For media inquiries, please contact:...