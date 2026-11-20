Legacy Museum Collection The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Film) Compsognathus

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Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Compsognathus from The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Pre-orders November 20, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio has opened pre-orders for the Legacy Museum Collection The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Film) Compsognathus, based on Steven Spielberg's 1997 film "The Lost World: Jurassic Park."The diorama is inspired by the scene in which Dieter Stark is attacked by a group of Compsognathus after becoming separated from his companions. It depicts three of the small dinosaurs gathered around a fallen tree on a riverbank, with each figure posed differently to suggest the movements of a pack.The three Compsognathus feature different head positions and body postures, arranged to give the group a sense of unity. Their sculpting and paintwork include deep reddish-brown irises, defined muscles in the hind limbs, and irregular stripes extending to the tips of their tails.The themed base features a moss-covered fallen tree, artificial ferns, and a shallow stream created using transparent resin. The resin surface is sculpted to suggest the movement of water along the riverbank.The Bonus Version also includes a Compsognathus Collector's Medallion featuring a relief of the dinosaur.Product Name:Legacy Museum Collection The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Film) Compsognathus Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $799Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: July 2028Scale: NonH: 37 cm W: 42 cm D: 34 cmWeight: Approx. 8.4 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・The Lost World: Jurassic Park Themed Base・Compsognathus Collector's Medallion [BONUS PART]Copyright:© Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.For more details, visit our online store.About Prime 1 StudioPrime 1 Studio Co., Ltd., which will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 30, 2027, creates and sells products that showcase the appeal of character-based content. Its lineup includes "PRIME 1 STATUE," a series of high-end character statues, as well as figures, merchandise, and other collectibles.Address: 6-36-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative: Rie MatsumotoOfficial Website:

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Pre-Orders Open November 20: The Lost World: Jurassic Park Compsognathus Statue News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd November 20, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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