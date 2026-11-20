His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, at the opening ceremony of the Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts,

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, at the opening ceremony of the Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts,

Mohammed Al Sharqi Attends Opening of Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts and Commends Its Objectives

FUJAIRAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended the opening ceremony of the Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts, which is being held in Cambridge, United Kingdom, from 19 to 29 November. The event features the participation of a distinguished group of artists, intellectuals, academics, and individuals with a keen interest in Islamic arts and culture.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed underlined the festival's significance in promoting Islamic arts and celebrating their role in the contemporary global cultural landscape, while fostering dialogue and mutual understanding among diverse cultures.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed further emphasised the Emirate of Fujairah's priority in cultivating global partnerships in culture and the arts, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah. He also acknowledged His Highness' steadfast support for the cultural sector and his continued commitment to preserving cultural heritage and enhancing the Emirate's cultural presence at both regional and international levels.

The festival holds particular historical significance due to its association with the World of Islam Festival, inaugurated by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1976, in which the United Arab Emirates played a prominent role. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, inaugurated one of the festival's events, reflecting the UAE's longstanding commitment to fostering cultural and civilizational dialogue and openness to cultures worldwide.

The opening ceremony included a lecture by Dr Timothy Winter (Sheikh Abdal Hakim Murad), a spoken-word poetry performance by award-winning poet Rakaya Fetuga, and a live Arabic calligraphy demonstration by esteemed artist and calligrapher Mahmoud Atef.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed praised the international cultural event and its objectives, which aim to revive Islamic arts and showcase them through diverse forms of artistic expression, sharing their beauty and rich heritage with audiences worldwide.

The Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts presents a varied programme of artistic performances, exhibitions, lectures, workshops, and poetry evenings, hosted at several of Cambridge's historic colleges, museums, and cultural venues. The festival's main exhibition, Ash Shams wal Qamar (The Sun and the Moon), is among its key highlights.

The exhibition showcases various forms of Islamic art, including Persian miniature painting, Arabic calligraphy, manuscript illumination, and wood and metal engraving, reflecting the richness of Islamic artistic traditions and the diversity of their schools and styles of expression.

The festival also highlights art as a medium for human connection and knowledge exchange, serving as a bridge between civilisations. It seeks to present Islamic cultural heritage through contemporary perspectives and to strengthen its presence on the global cultural stage.

H.E. Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, also attended the opening ceremony.

High-resolution photographs and video are available to download here:

Indu Revikumar

Crown Prince Office Fujairah - Media Office

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Mohammed Al Sharqi Attends Opening of Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts

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