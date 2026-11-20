MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kapoor is looking to spend more time reading and less time scrolling through social media.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, the actor made an interesting observation about seeking book recommendations on an app he is trying to distance himself from, while inviting suggestions for books on technology, science and gripping thrillers that are hard to put down.

He tweeted:“Want to spend more time reading and less time scrolling. Ironic that I'm asking for it on an app I'm trying to break up with.”

Kunal added:“Looking for some good book recommendations, mostly tech and science, and on the fiction side, thrillers that are hard to put down. All recommendations welcome.”

On the professional front, the 'Aaja Nachle' actor is set to play Lord Indra in the upcoming magnum opus“Ramayana.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari,“Ramayana” stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Sheeba Chaddha, among others.

The epic saga is set to release in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part during Diwali 2027.

Kunal Kapoor began his career as an assistant director before making his acting debut with M.F. Husain's 2004 film“Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities.” He went on to gain widespread recognition with the blockbuster“Rang De Basanti," in which he shared the screen with Aamir Khan.

Kunal subsequently appeared in films including“Aaja Nachle,”“Laaga Chunari Mein Daag,”“Bachna Ae Haseeno,”“Welcome to Sajjanpur,”“Don 2,”“Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana,”“Dear Zindagi,”“Veeram and Gold.”

The actor was most recently seen in“Ek Din,” directed by Sunil Pandey, alongside Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles.