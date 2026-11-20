MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India's overseas direct investment (ODI) moderated mildly to $3.5 billion in October, but strong outflows from the financial sector helped push cumulative financial sector overseas investment to $7.5 billion in the current fiscal year, a report said on Friday.

The report from Axis Bank Research said that Indian interest rates are expected to trend higher toward 8 per cent, even if global benchmark rates remain capped. Currently, the 10-year G-sec yield stands at 7.25 per cent.

On the ODI, the report said that financial sector outflows alone contributed $0.8 billion to the total during October. Annualized data showed finance and business services led the structural uptick in overseas investments compared to historical averages.

Although system liquidity is currently in a modest surplus supported by government spending and early tax devolution, continued demand for currency in circulation and FX intervention are expected to erode this buffer, the report forecasted.

“This tightening is widening the credit-deposit wedge, prompting banks to step up Certificate of Deposit (CD) issuances and keeping CD/ Overnight Index Swap (OIS) spreads elevated,” the report said.

Spot USD/INR is hovering near 93.30 (up 3.8 per cent YTD), with near-term support around 93.15 and supply expected near 93.50 amid central bank intervention chatter, the report noted.

Global market sentiment remained weak around AI concerns, with a US recovery on IPO pricing swiftly reversed by continued AI concerns. Crude oil prices were mildly higher, though AI risk aversion pushed treasury yields down and the US dollar higher, leading to further drawdown in metals.

Meanwhile, crude oil has climbed 51.8 per cent on a year-to-date basis to $92.37/bbl amid Middle East tensions, while gold has pulled back 18.2 per cent to $3,531.59/oz.

-IANS

aar/ag