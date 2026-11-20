MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Vicky Jain has described meeting his wife and television superstar Ankita Lokhande, as a“jackpot situation” in his life.

He said that her ability to take care of a family and handle responsibilities was one of the qualities that drew him towards her.

Talking about their relationship while on the podcast show hosted by Neha Dhupiaand Angad Bedi, Vicky said Ankita's biggest quality for him is that she is a“family girl” who can independently manage a large family.

“I really feel that this was a jackpot situation in my life when I met Ankita. Ankita being Ankita is a family girl. You know, the first quality of Ankita is that she is a family girl. I mean, she can handle a large family on a large scale all alone,” Vicky said.

He added that being with Ankita allowed him to enter what he considers the“second chapter” of his life. Vicky, who comes from a business background, said his first chapter had largely revolved around work, but his relationship with Ankita helped him discover another dimension to life.

“I got the chance to live my second chapter of life with Ankita. The first chapter was that I was a businessman. I was living in a city like Bilaspur, and focused only on work,” he said.

Vicky also recalled that he first met Ankita when he was around 34 or 35 years. He said they had always been part of a common social circle and knew each other as friends before their relationship evolved.

He explained that while Bilaspur was his“karm bhoomi”, Mumbai was where he would come to meet friends and enjoy his social life. Through his connections in Mumbai, particularly in the television industry, he and Ankita were always around the same circle.

“My 'Karm Bhoomi' was in Bilaspur. And my fun side, my friends' circle was in Bombay. So I used to come to Bombay and I knew a lot of people in the television industry mainly. So Ankita and I were always friends,” he recalled.

For the uninitiated, Vicky and Ankita took a step further into their relationship and tied the knot in December 2021.

–IANS

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