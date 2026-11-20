MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit recently took a trip down memory lane on the quiz show.

She recalled an incident from her school days when she and her classmates were beaten with a cane by a teacher after creating a ruckus in the classroom. The actress vividly remembered the moment, saying that the first few seconds after being hit were enough to make her heart sink.

The candid conversation unfolded when contestant Amruta Dale from Pune turned the questions towards Madhuri's own school life. When asked whether she had ever been hit by a teacher, the actress admitted that it had happened once.

“Yes, once we created such chaos at school that the teacher got angry. She came in with a cane. We each got one whack with it. I mean, when the cane first hits you, you know, for two seconds you don't feel anything abd it hoes numb, and then after a few seconds it starts paining,'” Madhuri further mimicked the sound of the cane.

The memory came up during a conversation about Madhuri's school days, including her rather different relationship with mathematics. When Amruta asked whether she had enjoyed maths at school, Madhuri immediately said no, recalling how intimidating her teacher had been.

“No, I never liked Maths. We had a very strict teacher. I don't know if it was the way she'd walk in or what, but we used to get so scared. The very mention of Maths class would fill me with dread. Oh God, Maths class is coming up now.”

Talking about Madhuri Dixit, on the personal front, she was born on May 15, 1967, in a Marathi-speaking family in Mumbai and attended schooling in Andheri, Mumbai. She later pursued higher education in microbiology.

Madhuri has been trained in Kathak from a young age and spent years honing her classical dance skills before entering the Hindi film industry.

After making her film debut with Abodh in 1984, she gradually established herself as one of the leading actresses of Hindi cinema.

–IANS

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