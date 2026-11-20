MENAFN - IANS) Dhanbad, Nov 20 (IANS) The impact of Cyclone Akvan, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, was visible in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Friday, as heavy rain since morning brought a sudden change in weather conditions, increased the chill, and disrupted normal life.

Dark clouds covered the sky from early morning, while persistent rainfall and cold winds caused a noticeable drop in temperature. The sudden change in weather made people feel colder, prompting many to take out their warm clothes.

The continuous rainfall also affected daily activities, with fewer people seen on the roads than usual. Those stepping out of their homes for essential work were seen carrying umbrellas and wearing raincoats to protect themselves from the rain.

The situation was particularly difficult for two-wheeler riders and schoolchildren. Commuters riding motorcycles and bicycles faced considerable difficulties navigating the roads amid the heavy downpour.

Schoolchildren also faced inconvenience while travelling to their schools. Several children were seen walking to school in the rain, while many parents accompanied them to ensure their safe arrival.

The sudden change in weather conditions has brought an additional chill to the district, with people experiencing colder conditions due to the continuous rainfall and strong winds.

The impact of the rain was also visible on the roads, where movement remained relatively slow during the morning hours. People preferred to remain indoors, while those who had to step out took precautions against the rain and cold.

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in the district over the next 24 hours. In view of the changing weather conditions, people have been advised to remain cautious and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the cold.

The persistent rainfall has raised concerns over further disruption to normal activities if the weather conditions continue. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain prepared for the possibility of continued rain and cold winds.