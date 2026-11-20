MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 20 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose to 40 per cent this week from the previous week, a Gallup Korea poll showed on Friday.

The survey, conducted from Tuesday through Thursday on 1,001 people aged 18 and older, showed that positive assessments of Lee's performance edged up 1 percentage point from the previous week, when the figure stood at 39 per cent.

Those who disapproved of Lee's handling of state affairs edged down to 49 per cent, while 10 per cent withheld their opinion, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Lee's approval rating has fluctuated between the high 30s and low-to-mid 40s since reaching 44 per cent in the second week of August.

Among those who positively assessed Lee's performance, 24 per cent cited diplomacy as the main reason, followed by economic and livelihood issues at 12 per cent, communication at nine per cent, and policies for ordinary people and welfare at 7 per cent.

Economic and livelihood issues were cited by 18 per cent of those who disapproved of Lee's performance, making them the most frequently cited reason.

They were followed by moral issues and attempts to evade personal legal proceedings at 13 per cent, real estate policies at 12 per cent, and national defence, security and North Korea-related issues at five per cent.

Gallup Korea said that, for the first time in four months, economic and livelihood issues had replaced real estate policies as the top reason for negative assessments.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party fell three percentage points to 36 per cent, while support for the main opposition People Power Party rose 2 percentage points to 28 per cent.

Notably, 47 per cent of respondents favoured electing opposition party candidates in the 2028 general elections to keep the Lee administration in check, while 37 per cent supported candidates from the ruling camp to back the government.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 per cent confidence level.