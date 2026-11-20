NSE Emerges As World Fifth Largest Listed Exchange By Market Value

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has emerged as the world's fifth-largest listed exchange by market capitalisation, overtaking Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) and Nasdaq, as its shares continued to gain following their stock market debut in September. NSE's market capitalisation stood at approximately USD 59.7 billion, or around Rs 5.56 lakh crore, based on latest market data. This placed it ahead of HKEX, valued at around USD 58.1 billion, and Nasdaq, at approximately USD 57.7 billion.

The global ranking was led by CME Group at USD 111.05 billion, followed by Intercontinental Exchange at USD 95.5 billion, Deutsche Börse at around USD 65 billion and London Stock Exchange Group at around USD 60.3 billion. NSE shares were trading at Rs 2,236.10 at the time of filing this report, up Rs 47.80, or 2.18 per cent. At this price, the exchange's market capitalisation stood at approximately Rs 5.56 lakh crore, making it the ninth-largest listed company in India.

It moved ahead of Kotak Mahindra Bank, whose market capitalisation stood at Rs 5 lakh crore, as well as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), according to exchange data. This places NSE among the country's largest listed businesses, alongside major companies from the banking, financial services and technology sectors. The development comes less than two months after NSE made its long-awaited stock market debut on the BSE on September 24. The shares listed at Rs 1,800, a premium of 0.84 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,785, before rising to Rs 1,876.70 during the session. The exchange's Rs 22,561-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 5.69 times during the September 17-21 bidding period.

Established in 1992, NSE began operations in 1994 as India's first electronic stock exchange. It provides trading, clearing and settlement services across equities, debt, currencies, commodities and derivatives, besides operating index and market-data businesses. The exchange is also a major player in global derivatives markets. It ranked as the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume in 2025, according to the Futures Industry Association, as cited by NSE. The latest market valuation marks a significant milestone for the exchange following its transition into a publicly traded company.