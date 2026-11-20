Cyclonic Storm Akvan Crosses Coast Near Gopalpur

Cyclonic Storm "Akvan" crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The storm moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 26 kmph during the past six hours and crossed the coast between 0730 and 0830 IST, with wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph.

At 0830 hours IST on Friday, it lay centred over south coastal Odisha and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh close to Gopalpur near Latitude 19.2°N and Longitude 84.8°E, about 120 km northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 130 km west-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 230 km northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

Amaravati Meteorological Centre Director K Naga Ratna said the severe cyclonic storm completed its landfall near Gopalpur, between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, between 7:30 am and 8:30 am on Friday. Heavy rainfall is forecast in Srikakulam district, while light to moderate rainfall is likely in other districts of North Andhra Pradesh.

IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty also told ANI that the Severe cyclonic storm Akvan has weakened into a cyclonic storm and is currently positioned over the northwest adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, the district administration in Odisha has further tightened safety measures along the seashore.