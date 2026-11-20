Jaiswal and Rahul Put India in Command on Day Two of Wellington Test

Wellington [New Zealand], November 20 (ANI): A sensational 130-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put India in a secure position in reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 368 runs, with the two-time World Test Championship (WTC) finalists ending day two of the first Wellington Test on a high on Friday. India ended the day's play at 159/1, with Devdutt Padikkal (15*) and KL Rahul (52*) unbeaten. Yashasvi made an audacious 89-ball 85 with 16 fours but missed out on a century. India started the final session at 16/0, with Jaiswal and KL Rahul unbeaten at 11* and 5*, respectively. In the 13th over, runs started to flow off Jaiswal's bat as he slammed Henry for a couple of fours, while KL got a couple of fours in the next over against Jacob Duffy, bringing India to the 50-run mark in 13.4 overs. In 20 overs, India was 79/0, with Jaiswal (43*) and KL (34*) unbeaten. After collecting just 23 runs in the first ten overs, India upped the gear, managing 56 runs in the next 10 overs. In the 22nd over by Duffy, Jaiswal unleashed three fours, with one being a straight drive, the other being a lucky edge, and the last one being a glance towards fine leg. He reached his half-century in 66 balls, with eight fours. With a four off Nathan Smith, India reached their 100-run mark in 23.4 overs. Jaiswal attempted an audacious ramp that went sailing over the fielders and keeper behind him for a four. Matt Henry produced the breakthrough for the Kiwis as Jaiswal nicked the ball to Tom Blundell behind the stumps, with the pacer taking a successful review. India was 130/1 in 27.5 overs as Jaiswal went for 89 off 85, with 16 fours. Devdutt Padikkal and KL carried the innings forward, with KL reaching his first-ever fifty against NZ in Tests. India reached their 150-run mark in the 37th over, with KL and Padikkal playing out the remainder of the session safely.

Earlier, stunning centuries from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips helped New Zealand to a remarkable comeback, as Kiwis made 368 in their first innings, putting India to bat and facing a brutal opening spell against Jamieson and Henry. At the end of the second session, India was 16/0, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (11*) and KL Rahul (5*) unbeaten. They were tested by the line, length and bounce of the duo of Henry and Jamieson. Kiwis started the second session at 317/6, with Nicholls (146*) and Nathan (13*) unbeaten. Prasidh Krishna's search for wickets paid off as he struck early in the session, removing Nathan Smith for just 14 runs. NZ was 318/7. Nicholls, who completed his 150 in just 175 balls, had a partnership with Kyle Jamieson, but it was cut short to just 30 runs as Jamieson was removed by Akash Deep for just 11 and Matt Henry was removed by Jasprit Bumrah for one in the next over. Nicholls and Jacob Duffy (4) had a frustrating, brief 20-run stand before Anshul Kamboj struck to remove Duffy and skittle out NZ for 368 in 121 overs. Kiwis had made a remarkable comeback thanks to centuries from Nicholls (175* in 335 balls, with 21 fours) and Phillips (118 in 216 balls, with 14 fours), going from 70/5 to 368 all out. Bumrah (4/92) and Akash Deep (3/53) were the pick of the bowlers, while Anshul Kamboj also got two wickets. Prasidh got a wicket as well.

Earlier, Nicholls remained unbeaten on 146 while Phillips scored 118 as New Zealand reached 317/6 at lunch on Day 2 of the first Test against India in Wellington. Phillips and Nicholls shared a 216-run sixth-wicket partnership after India reduced the hosts to 70/5. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 146 off 302 deliveries, while Nathan Smith was batting on 13 off 41 balls as New Zealand added 74 runs and lost one wicket in the morning session. The highlight of the session was Phillips' maiden century against India in Test cricket. He scored 118 off 216 deliveries, including 14 boundaries, before being dismissed by Akash Deep at 286/6 in the 94th over. His dismissal ended a crucial 216-run sixth-wicket partnership with Nicholls, which revived New Zealand's innings after India had reduced them to 70/5 on the opening day. Phillips' century also marked a significant milestone, as he became the first player to score centuries against India in all three formats of international cricket in the same calendar year. Nicholls, meanwhile, continued to hold one end together and brought up his 12th Test century. He had resumed Day 2 unbeaten on 113 and added another 33 runs during the morning session to take his score to 146. His innings included 16 boundaries. Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl, with the visitors making an impressive start through their pace attack. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed New Zealand skipper Tom Latham for a duck in the opening over, while Anshul Kamboj removed Devon Conway for four. Akash Deep then dismissed Rachin Ravindra for 15 before Bumrah struck twice to remove Daryl Mitchell for one and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell for five, reducing New Zealand to 70/5. Nicholls and Phillips subsequently steadied the innings with a patient yet effective partnership, taking the hosts past the 200-run mark before finishing the opening day at 243/5.

Brief Scores: NZ: 368 (Henry Nicholls 175*, Glenn Phillips 118, Jasprit Bumrah 4/92) vs India: 159/1 in 39 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 85, KL Rahul 52*, Matt Henry 1/43).