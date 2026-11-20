Stalin Claims Politically Motivated Raids

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday alleged that the police raids being conducted at premises linked to former Tamil Nadu Minister P Moorthy are a politically motivated attempt to divert public attention from major drug busts and deteriorating law and order in the state.

In a post on X, Stalin said that the searches were timed to overshadow major narcotics seizures being carried out by central agencies across Tamil Nadu. Accusing Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's administration of using investigative agencies to mask administrative failures, Stalin claimed that targeting former DMK ministers had become a recurring pattern whenever the ruling dispensation faced public embarrassment over crime and MLA misconduct.

"Even as the Union government's agencies are busting some of the largest drug smuggling operations in India in Tamil Nadu, the raid targeting former Minister Moorthy is being carried out solely to divert public and media attention from them," he said.

He added, "Every time the law-and-order breakdown under the inept TVK government, the crimes committed by TVK members, and the misconduct of MLAs make the public laugh, the DMK has made it a habit to launch raids on its former ministers."

The former Chief Minister asserted that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would legally challenge the "false cases" in court and prevail. "The party will legally challenge in court the false cases the TVK government continues to pursue for political reasons, and will prevail," he said.

Targeting CM Vijay, Stalin alleged that the administration had failed to deliver on governance and had lost public trust. "With no achievements to speak of after six months in office, Chief Minister Vijay has earned nothing but the public's distrust. Tamil Nadu will no longer tolerate his attempts to deceive people by chanting“DMK, DMK,” he said.

The remarks follow the raids conducted by the Madurai District Crime Branch police at the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister P Moorthy in connection with an alleged quarry irregularities case involving the illegal excavation of red soil and stones in Madurai district.