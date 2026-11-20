Washington, DC [US], November 20 (ANI): Rising vehicle prices, expensive loans, higher fuel costs and increasing insurance premiums are putting pressure on US borrowers, leading to a sharp increase in auto loan delinquencies, particularly among people with lower credit scores, according to a report by Fitch Ratings. Fitch said that auto asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by subprime loans continued to face pressure, with borrowers struggling to manage higher vehicle ownership costs and broader economic challenges.

The rating agency said, "Auto ABS subprime 60+ day delinquencies remain near historical highs, reflecting rising pressures on borrowers from higher vehicle ownership costs and macroeconomic pressures." Fitch reported that subprime auto ABS delinquencies reached 6.3 per cent in October 2026, exceeding levels recorded during the global financial crisis and before the COVID-19 pandemic. In comparison, delinquencies for prime auto ABS remained around 0.5 per cent, reflecting the stronger financial position of borrowers with higher credit scores.

The pressure on borrowers has increased as vehicle prices have risen sharply since the pandemic. Average prices of new vehicles have increased more than 35 per cent, with entry-level vehicle prices crossing USD 50,000, compared with USD 37,000 before the pandemic, according to Kelley Blue Book. Higher borrowing costs have added to the financial burden. New car loan interest rates for subprime borrowers are currently averaging 13-15 per cent, while interest rates on used-car loans have exceeded 19 per cent. Subprime borrowers are also more likely to take longer-term loans and borrow a larger share of a vehicle's value.

Rising fuel and insurance expenses have further increased the cost of owning a vehicle. Average US gasoline prices climbed from USD 2.90 per gallon in February 2026 to USD 4.27 per gallon currently, following the US-Iran conflict. Meanwhile, average vehicle insurance premiums have increased almost 50 per cent over the past five years due to higher repair costs, parts inflation and complex vehicle technology.

Fitch also highlighted the growing use of longer repayment periods by lenders to make monthly instalments more affordable. It mentioned that as of October 2026, more than a third of all auto loans had repayment terms of 72 months or longer, marking a 6.6 per cent increase since 2024. The report said that longer loan periods, lower down payments and higher loan-to-value ratios could increase losses for lenders because vehicle values may fall faster than borrowers repay their loans. (ANI)