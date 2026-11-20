Business Information Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034
The global business information market size was valued at USD 81.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 86.61 billion in 2026 to USD 142.27 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the business information market with a share of 39.2% in 2025.
Business information refers to data and insights about companies, industries, markets, customers, competitors, and business activities. The business information market is tracked under HSN Code 8523 (recorded media and software-related products) and SIC Code 7375 (information retrieval services).
The business information market demand is driven by the need for reliable corporate data, a focus on risk assessment, and the use of market intelligence in business planning. Information service providers are integrating AI, real-time data analytics, and automated reporting tools, contributing to business information market growth.Business Information Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 81.40 Billion2026 Market Size USD 86.61 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 142.27 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 6.40%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 39.2% Fastest-Growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 8.2%Segment Insights By Information Service Type Fastest-growing Segment Scientific, Technical & Intellectual Property CAGR (2026–2034) 7.5% By Delivery Model Leading Segment Subscription-Based Market Share in 2025 56.5% By Customer Size Fastest-growing Segment Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises CAGR (2026–2034) 7.8% By End-Use Industry Leading Segment Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Market Share in 2025 24.5%
Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report.
Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Business Intelligence Platforms
Business information market analysis shows a shift toward artificial intelligence-powered platforms that organize large volumes of business data into actionable insights. These tools help organizations identify market changes, assess competitors, and support strategic planning with faster data analysis.02
Expansion of Real-Time Business Data Services
Business information providers are expanding access to frequently updated company profiles, financial records, industry developments, and corporate ownership details. Real-time data access helps businesses assess partners, monitor competitors, and evaluate potential customers with more timely information.
The business information market forecasts investment in artificial intelligence-powered business intelligence, company data platforms, financial research tools, and commercial risk analysis systems. In September 2026, Veridion raised USD 20 million in Series A funding to expand its artificial intelligence-powered business data platform. The investment supports real-time company intelligence, product development, and expansion in the United States.
Business Information Market Dynamics
01
Demand for Verified Company Profiles and Reliance on Data-Driven Business Decision Making Drives Market
Businesses, investors, and financial institutions rely on accurate company profiles and financial records to assess potential partners, evaluate creditworthiness, and conduct due diligence. Business information providers offer details such as ownership structures, revenue, credit ratings, corporate relationships, and financial performance to support informed assessments. The need to verify business credentials, manage financial risk, and maintain transparency supports demand for reliable business information services.
Organizations increasingly use market intelligence, industry reports, customer data, and competitor analysis to guide strategic decisions. Business information platforms help companies identify market opportunities, assess competitive conditions, and allocate resources based on relevant data.
01
Outdated Business Records and Data Licensing Restrictions Restrain Market Expansion
Business information providers depend on accurate records covering company ownership, financial performance, credit history, and corporate relationships. Delays in public filings, inconsistent reporting standards, and limited disclosure by private companies can leave databases incomplete or outdated. Inaccurate records may lead to flawed credit assessments, unreliable prospect lists, and weaker business decisions, reducing customer confidence in paid information services.
Access to business information can also be restricted by privacy laws, licensing agreements, and limits on the reuse of third-party data. Providers must verify data permissions and manage regional compliance requirements before distributing records across markets. These obligations can raise data management costs and limit the breadth of information available for commercial research, customer screening, and risk assessment.
01
Business Information for Corporate Identity Resolution and Supplier Ownership Mapping Create Opportunities for Market Players
Corporate identity resolution offers a specialized opportunity for business information providers. Multinational companies often maintain records of the same business under different legal names, subsidiaries, and regional registrations. Platforms that connect these records into a unified corporate profile could help compliance teams verify counterparties, identify related entities, and reduce errors in customer and partner databases.
Supplier ownership mapping presents another niche opportunity for business information companies. Procurement teams may need to identify the parent companies, shared owners, and affiliated businesses behind complex supplier networks. Business information platforms that map corporate relationships across jurisdictions could help buyers detect hidden dependencies, assess concentration risks, and identify links between suppliers before entering long-term contracts.Business Information Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Information Service Type
Company and corporate information services accounted for the largest share of 22.5% in 2025, owing to their use in business verification, company profiling, competitor assessment, and corporate decision-making.
Scientific, technical, and intellectual property information services are projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, supported by the need to access technical publications, patent databases, research findings, and intellectual property records.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Delivery Model
Subscription-based services held the leading position with a share of 56.5% in 2025, as recurring access allows businesses to retrieve company records, market intelligence, and industry data throughout the year.
Usage-based services are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, as flexible pricing allows customers to pay according to their actual data access, searches, or information retrieval requirements.By Customer Size
Large enterprises witnessed a growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period, supported by continued reliance on corporate intelligence, financial databases, risk assessment tools, and industry information to guide strategic planning and business decisions.
Small and medium-sized enterprises are anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, as external information services help smaller businesses assess competitors, validate customers, and make informed decisions without maintaining large in-house research teams.By End-Use Industry
Banking, financial services, and insurance accounted for a dominant share of 24.5% in 2025, driven by the need for financial intelligence, credit assessment, company verification, and regulatory monitoring.
Healthcare and life sciences are projected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, as organizations rely on scientific publications, clinical research information, patent records, and regulatory data to guide research and business decisions.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Business Information Market Regional OutlookNorth America Business Information Market
North America's business information market accounted for a dominant share of 39.2% in 2025.United States Business Information Market
United States is building a more accessible digital foundation for business research through its Open Government Data initiative. Under the OPEN Government Data Act, federal agencies are required to publish eligible government information in standardized, machine-readable formats. The Data platform provides access to public datasets through searchable catalogs and application programming interfaces. These measures help businesses develop tools for company research, market analysis, and data-based decision-making.Canada Business Information Market
Canadian businesses are using integrated data platforms to connect company records with market and customer insights. Canadian Tire Corporation expanded its work with Microsoft on MOSaiC, a retail intelligence platform that combines sales information, loyalty data, weather patterns, and local events. Such collaborations illustrates how combining different data sources can improve business intelligence and support more informed business planning in Canada.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Business Information Market
The Asia Pacific business information market will expand to 8.2% CAGR, showcasing the fastest-growing regional growth.India Business Information Market
Ministry of Corporate Affairs in India is expanding the use of digital corporate records for business research and analysis. The MCA21 system collects company filings, statutory returns, and compliance documents and the Corporate Data Management portal organizes this information into structured datasets and analytical reports. These resources help users examine company profiles, review financial records, and assess business activity. The initiative supports wider use of official corporate information for market research, due diligence, and business risk assessment.Japan Business Information Market
Japanese companies are adopting risk intelligence tools to identify threats before they affect business decisions. PwC Japan introduced its Risk Intelligence Hub to track external changes, including geopolitical developments, regulatory shifts, and cyber threats. Nippon Kayaku adopted Sayari Graph to examine corporate ownership links, trade relationships, and sanctions or export control risks. Adoption of such business models helps companies assess supplier exposure, review business plans, and make better informed decisions.China Business Intelligence Market
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology launched an initiative to build high-quality industry datasets across key manufacturing sectors. The programme encourages businesses, data platforms, and research institutions to combine information and develop practical data applications. These datasets help companies identify production trends, assess operational performance, and make better-informed business decisions.Europe Business Information Market
Europe's business information market is expected to experience a growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period.United Kingdom Business Information Market
Access to competitor and company data is becoming important for strategic planning across the United Kingdom. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology published a government contract for access to specialised business intelligence data covering national and international private companies. The data supports government analysis of company profiles and business activity. This highlights how structured company information helps organisations assess competitors, track market developments, and make informed commercial decisions.Germany Business Information Market
Reliable company records help businesses verify corporate details and assess potential partners. Germany's Company Register brings together company filings, annual financial statements, register entries, and official announcements in one searchable platform. These records support business research, financial reviews, and due diligence before commercial agreements. Access to structured corporate information helps organisations evaluate business relationships and make informed decisions in Germany.Latin America Business Information Market
The Latin America business information market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period. Mexican Ministry of Economy's DataMexico platform brings together information on industrial activity, employment, trade, and production at national and local levels. Its interactive tools allow users to compare industries and locations or download data for further analysis. Brazilian data analytics company, B3, uses a software-as-a-service business model to provide company data and analytics through its platform and application programming interfaces. Such a model allows businesses to access tailored data services without building their own large-scale information systems.Middle East & Africa Business Information Market
The Middle East & Afrcia business information market is projected to achieve a growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast period. Dubai's Infocredit Group provides commercial credit reports, company profiles, and risk assessment services to help businesses evaluate potential customers and trading partners. Its services include credit risk analysis, business due diligence, and compliance screening. Data Management Professionals South Africa (DMP SA) offers a Data Management as a Service model that allows organisations to access data storage, protection, recovery, and management capabilities without handling every function internally.Competitive Landscape
The business information market competitive landscape includes business data providers, credit information agencies, and corporate intelligence service providers. Key players such as Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, and RELX are estimated to account for 30–40% of the global business information market share.
Established players compete through data accuracy, company credit profiles, risk assessment tools, and global information coverage. Emerging players in the business information market ecosystem focus on artificial intelligence-based data analysis, specialized business intelligence platforms, and real-time company insights to support credit decisions, risk management, and business planning.List of Key and Emerging Players in Business Information Market
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc.
Experian plc
September 2026
Dun & Bradstreet introduced new artificial intelligence capabilities to accelerate credit analysis.
August 2026
Dun & Bradstreet integrated its Commercial Graph with Perplexity to provide verified business information.
July 2026
PhonePe launched PulsePro, an enterprise intelligence platform that uses aggregated transaction data to provide hyperlocal market insights.
June 2026
Dun & Bradstreet introduced agentic artificial intelligence capabilities for compliance and third-party risk workflows ScopeSegmentation
By Information Service Type
6
Company & Corporate Information Services Market & Industry Information Services Financial & Economic Information Services Credit & Commercial Risk Information Services Regulatory & Legal Information Services Scientific, Technical & Intellectual Property
By Delivery Model
4
Subscription-Based Transaction-Based Project-Based Usage-Based
By Customer Size
2
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises
By End-Use Industry
11
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Manufacturing Information Technology and Telecommunications Healthcare and Life Sciences Retail and Consumer Goods Energy and Utilities Professional and Business Services Real Estate and Construction Transportation and Logistics Government and Public Sector Geographies Covered
North America
2
U.S. Canada
Europe
8
U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux
APAC
7
China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia
Middle East and Africa
6
UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria
LATAM
5
Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia
Competitive Coverage
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. · Experian plc · Equifax Inc. · TransUnion · RELX plc
Research Deliverables Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The business information market size was valued at USD 81.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 86.61 billion in 2026 to USD 142.27 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period 2026-2034.
North America dominated the business information market with a share of 39.2% in 2025.
The leading brands in this market include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc., Experian plc, Equifax Inc., TransUnion, and RELX plc.
The business information market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.
Demand for Verified Company Profiles and Reliance on Data-Driven Business Decision Making Drives Market
Businesses, investors, and financial institutions rely on accurate company profiles and financial records to assess potential partners, evaluate creditworthiness, and conduct due diligence. Business information providers offer details such as ownership structures, revenue, credit ratings, corporate relationships, and financial performance to support informed assessments. The need to verify business credentials, manage financial risk, and maintain transparency supports demand for reliable business information services.
Organizations increasingly use market intelligence, industry reports, customer data, and competitor analysis to guide strategic decisions. Business information platforms help companies identify market opportunities, assess competitive conditions, and allocate resources based on relevant data.
Outdated Business Records and Data Licensing Restrictions Restrain Market Expansion
Business information providers depend on accurate records covering company ownership, financial performance, credit history, and corporate relationships. Delays in public filings, inconsistent reporting standards, and limited disclosure by private companies can leave databases incomplete or outdated. Inaccurate records may lead to flawed credit assessments, unreliable prospect lists, and weaker business decisions, reducing customer confidence in paid information services.
Access to business information can also be restricted by privacy laws, licensing agreements, and limits on the reuse of third-party data. Providers must verify data permissions and manage regional compliance requirements before distributing records across markets. These obligations can raise data management costs and limit the breadth of information available for commercial research, customer screening, and risk assessment.
Business Information for Corporate Identity Resolution and Supplier Ownership Mapping Create Opportunities for Market Players
Corporate identity resolution offers a specialized opportunity for business information providers. Multinational companies often maintain records of the same business under different legal names, subsidiaries, and regional registrations. Platforms that connect these records into a unified corporate profile could help compliance teams verify counterparties, identify related entities, and reduce errors in customer and partner databases.
Supplier ownership mapping presents another niche opportunity for business information companies. Procurement teams may need to identify the parent companies, shared owners, and affiliated businesses behind complex supplier networks. Business information platforms that map corporate relationships across jurisdictions could help buyers detect hidden dependencies, assess concentration risks, and identify links between suppliers before entering long-term contracts.Business Information Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Information Service Type
Company and corporate information services accounted for the largest share of 22.5% in 2025, owing to their use in business verification, company profiling, competitor assessment, and corporate decision-making.
Scientific, technical, and intellectual property information services are projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, supported by the need to access technical publications, patent databases, research findings, and intellectual property records.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Delivery Model
Subscription-based services held the leading position with a share of 56.5% in 2025, as recurring access allows businesses to retrieve company records, market intelligence, and industry data throughout the year.
Usage-based services are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, as flexible pricing allows customers to pay according to their actual data access, searches, or information retrieval requirements.By Customer Size
Large enterprises witnessed a growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period, supported by continued reliance on corporate intelligence, financial databases, risk assessment tools, and industry information to guide strategic planning and business decisions.
Small and medium-sized enterprises are anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, as external information services help smaller businesses assess competitors, validate customers, and make informed decisions without maintaining large in-house research teams.By End-Use Industry
Banking, financial services, and insurance accounted for a dominant share of 24.5% in 2025, driven by the need for financial intelligence, credit assessment, company verification, and regulatory monitoring.
Healthcare and life sciences are projected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, as organizations rely on scientific publications, clinical research information, patent records, and regulatory data to guide research and business decisions.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Business Information Market Regional OutlookNorth America Business Information Market
North America's business information market accounted for a dominant share of 39.2% in 2025.United States Business Information Market
United States is building a more accessible digital foundation for business research through its Open Government Data initiative. Under the OPEN Government Data Act, federal agencies are required to publish eligible government information in standardized, machine-readable formats. The Data platform provides access to public datasets through searchable catalogs and application programming interfaces. These measures help businesses develop tools for company research, market analysis, and data-based decision-making.Canada Business Information Market
Canadian businesses are using integrated data platforms to connect company records with market and customer insights. Canadian Tire Corporation expanded its work with Microsoft on MOSaiC, a retail intelligence platform that combines sales information, loyalty data, weather patterns, and local events. Such collaborations illustrates how combining different data sources can improve business intelligence and support more informed business planning in Canada.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Business Information Market
The Asia Pacific business information market will expand to 8.2% CAGR, showcasing the fastest-growing regional growth.India Business Information Market
Ministry of Corporate Affairs in India is expanding the use of digital corporate records for business research and analysis. The MCA21 system collects company filings, statutory returns, and compliance documents and the Corporate Data Management portal organizes this information into structured datasets and analytical reports. These resources help users examine company profiles, review financial records, and assess business activity. The initiative supports wider use of official corporate information for market research, due diligence, and business risk assessment.Japan Business Information Market
Japanese companies are adopting risk intelligence tools to identify threats before they affect business decisions. PwC Japan introduced its Risk Intelligence Hub to track external changes, including geopolitical developments, regulatory shifts, and cyber threats. Nippon Kayaku adopted Sayari Graph to examine corporate ownership links, trade relationships, and sanctions or export control risks. Adoption of such business models helps companies assess supplier exposure, review business plans, and make better informed decisions.China Business Intelligence Market
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology launched an initiative to build high-quality industry datasets across key manufacturing sectors. The programme encourages businesses, data platforms, and research institutions to combine information and develop practical data applications. These datasets help companies identify production trends, assess operational performance, and make better-informed business decisions.Europe Business Information Market
Europe's business information market is expected to experience a growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period.United Kingdom Business Information Market
Access to competitor and company data is becoming important for strategic planning across the United Kingdom. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology published a government contract for access to specialised business intelligence data covering national and international private companies. The data supports government analysis of company profiles and business activity. This highlights how structured company information helps organisations assess competitors, track market developments, and make informed commercial decisions.Germany Business Information Market
Reliable company records help businesses verify corporate details and assess potential partners. Germany's Company Register brings together company filings, annual financial statements, register entries, and official announcements in one searchable platform. These records support business research, financial reviews, and due diligence before commercial agreements. Access to structured corporate information helps organisations evaluate business relationships and make informed decisions in Germany.Latin America Business Information Market
The Latin America business information market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period. Mexican Ministry of Economy's DataMexico platform brings together information on industrial activity, employment, trade, and production at national and local levels. Its interactive tools allow users to compare industries and locations or download data for further analysis. Brazilian data analytics company, B3, uses a software-as-a-service business model to provide company data and analytics through its platform and application programming interfaces. Such a model allows businesses to access tailored data services without building their own large-scale information systems.Middle East & Africa Business Information Market
The Middle East & Afrcia business information market is projected to achieve a growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast period. Dubai's Infocredit Group provides commercial credit reports, company profiles, and risk assessment services to help businesses evaluate potential customers and trading partners. Its services include credit risk analysis, business due diligence, and compliance screening. Data Management Professionals South Africa (DMP SA) offers a Data Management as a Service model that allows organisations to access data storage, protection, recovery, and management capabilities without handling every function internally.Competitive Landscape
The business information market competitive landscape includes business data providers, credit information agencies, and corporate intelligence service providers. Key players such as Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, and RELX are estimated to account for 30–40% of the global business information market share.
Established players compete through data accuracy, company credit profiles, risk assessment tools, and global information coverage. Emerging players in the business information market ecosystem focus on artificial intelligence-based data analysis, specialized business intelligence platforms, and real-time company insights to support credit decisions, risk management, and business planning.List of Key and Emerging Players in Business Information Market Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Experian plc September 2026 Dun & Bradstreet introduced new artificial intelligence capabilities to accelerate credit analysis. August 2026 Dun & Bradstreet integrated its Commercial Graph with Perplexity to provide verified business information. July 2026 PhonePe launched PulsePro, an enterprise intelligence platform that uses aggregated transaction data to provide hyperlocal market insights. June 2026 Dun & Bradstreet introduced agentic artificial intelligence capabilities for compliance and third-party risk workflows ScopeSegmentation
- Company & Corporate Information Services Market & Industry Information Services Financial & Economic Information Services Credit & Commercial Risk Information Services Regulatory & Legal Information Services Scientific, Technical & Intellectual Property
- Subscription-Based Transaction-Based Project-Based Usage-Based
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Manufacturing Information Technology and Telecommunications Healthcare and Life Sciences Retail and Consumer Goods Energy and Utilities Professional and Business Services Real Estate and Construction Transportation and Logistics Government and Public Sector
- U.S. Canada
- U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux
- China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia
- UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria
- Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic ObjectivesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment