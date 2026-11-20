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Business Information for Corporate Identity Resolution and Supplier Ownership Mapping Create Opportunities for Market Players

Corporate identity resolution offers a specialized opportunity for business information providers. Multinational companies often maintain records of the same business under different legal names, subsidiaries, and regional registrations. Platforms that connect these records into a unified corporate profile could help compliance teams verify counterparties, identify related entities, and reduce errors in customer and partner databases.

Supplier ownership mapping presents another niche opportunity for business information companies. Procurement teams may need to identify the parent companies, shared owners, and affiliated businesses behind complex supplier networks. Business information platforms that map corporate relationships across jurisdictions could help buyers detect hidden dependencies, assess concentration risks, and identify links between suppliers before entering long-term contracts.

Business Information Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Information Service Type

Company and corporate information services accounted for the largest share of 22.5% in 2025, owing to their use in business verification, company profiling, competitor assessment, and corporate decision-making.

Scientific, technical, and intellectual property information services are projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, supported by the need to access technical publications, patent databases, research findings, and intellectual property records.

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By Delivery Model

Subscription-based services held the leading position with a share of 56.5% in 2025, as recurring access allows businesses to retrieve company records, market intelligence, and industry data throughout the year.

Usage-based services are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, as flexible pricing allows customers to pay according to their actual data access, searches, or information retrieval requirements.

By Customer Size

Large enterprises witnessed a growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period, supported by continued reliance on corporate intelligence, financial databases, risk assessment tools, and industry information to guide strategic planning and business decisions.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, as external information services help smaller businesses assess competitors, validate customers, and make informed decisions without maintaining large in-house research teams.

By End-Use Industry

Banking, financial services, and insurance accounted for a dominant share of 24.5% in 2025, driven by the need for financial intelligence, credit assessment, company verification, and regulatory monitoring.

Healthcare and life sciences are projected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, as organizations rely on scientific publications, clinical research information, patent records, and regulatory data to guide research and business decisions.

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Business Information Market Regional OutlookNorth America Business Information Market

North America's business information market accounted for a dominant share of 39.2% in 2025.

United States Business Information Market

United States is building a more accessible digital foundation for business research through its Open Government Data initiative. Under the OPEN Government Data Act, federal agencies are required to publish eligible government information in standardized, machine-readable formats. The Data platform provides access to public datasets through searchable catalogs and application programming interfaces. These measures help businesses develop tools for company research, market analysis, and data-based decision-making.

Canada Business Information Market

Canadian businesses are using integrated data platforms to connect company records with market and customer insights. Canadian Tire Corporation expanded its work with Microsoft on MOSaiC, a retail intelligence platform that combines sales information, loyalty data, weather patterns, and local events. Such collaborations illustrates how combining different data sources can improve business intelligence and support more informed business planning in Canada.

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Asia Pacific Business Information Market

The Asia Pacific business information market will expand to 8.2% CAGR, showcasing the fastest-growing regional growth.

India Business Information Market

Ministry of Corporate Affairs in India is expanding the use of digital corporate records for business research and analysis. The MCA21 system collects company filings, statutory returns, and compliance documents and the Corporate Data Management portal organizes this information into structured datasets and analytical reports. These resources help users examine company profiles, review financial records, and assess business activity. The initiative supports wider use of official corporate information for market research, due diligence, and business risk assessment.

Japan Business Information Market

Japanese companies are adopting risk intelligence tools to identify threats before they affect business decisions. PwC Japan introduced its Risk Intelligence Hub to track external changes, including geopolitical developments, regulatory shifts, and cyber threats. Nippon Kayaku adopted Sayari Graph to examine corporate ownership links, trade relationships, and sanctions or export control risks. Adoption of such business models helps companies assess supplier exposure, review business plans, and make better informed decisions.

China Business Intelligence Market

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology launched an initiative to build high-quality industry datasets across key manufacturing sectors. The programme encourages businesses, data platforms, and research institutions to combine information and develop practical data applications. These datasets help companies identify production trends, assess operational performance, and make better-informed business decisions.

Europe Business Information Market

Europe's business information market is expected to experience a growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period.

United Kingdom Business Information Market

Access to competitor and company data is becoming important for strategic planning across the United Kingdom. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology published a government contract for access to specialised business intelligence data covering national and international private companies. The data supports government analysis of company profiles and business activity. This highlights how structured company information helps organisations assess competitors, track market developments, and make informed commercial decisions.

Germany Business Information Market

Reliable company records help businesses verify corporate details and assess potential partners. Germany's Company Register brings together company filings, annual financial statements, register entries, and official announcements in one searchable platform. These records support business research, financial reviews, and due diligence before commercial agreements. Access to structured corporate information helps organisations evaluate business relationships and make informed decisions in Germany.

Latin America Business Information Market

The Latin America business information market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period. Mexican Ministry of Economy's DataMexico platform brings together information on industrial activity, employment, trade, and production at national and local levels. Its interactive tools allow users to compare industries and locations or download data for further analysis. Brazilian data analytics company, B3, uses a software-as-a-service business model to provide company data and analytics through its platform and application programming interfaces. Such a model allows businesses to access tailored data services without building their own large-scale information systems.

Middle East & Africa Business Information Market

The Middle East & Afrcia business information market is projected to achieve a growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast period. Dubai's Infocredit Group provides commercial credit reports, company profiles, and risk assessment services to help businesses evaluate potential customers and trading partners. Its services include credit risk analysis, business due diligence, and compliance screening. Data Management Professionals South Africa (DMP SA) offers a Data Management as a Service model that allows organisations to access data storage, protection, recovery, and management capabilities without handling every function internally.

Competitive Landscape

The business information market competitive landscape includes business data providers, credit information agencies, and corporate intelligence service providers. Key players such as Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, and RELX are estimated to account for 30–40% of the global business information market share.

Established players compete through data accuracy, company credit profiles, risk assessment tools, and global information coverage. Emerging players in the business information market ecosystem focus on artificial intelligence-based data analysis, specialized business intelligence platforms, and real-time company insights to support credit decisions, risk management, and business planning.

By Information Service Type 6 Company & Corporate Information Services Market & Industry Information Services Financial & Economic Information Services Credit & Commercial Risk Information Services Regulatory & Legal Information Services Scientific, Technical & Intellectual Property By Delivery Model 4 Subscription-Based Transaction-Based Project-Based Usage-Based By Customer Size 2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises By End-Use Industry 11 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Manufacturing Information Technology and Telecommunications Healthcare and Life Sciences Retail and Consumer Goods Energy and Utilities Professional and Business Services Real Estate and Construction Transportation and Logistics Government and Public Sector Geographies Covered North America 2 U.S. Canada Europe 8 U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux APAC 7 China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Middle East and Africa 6 UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria LATAM 5 Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Competitive Coverage Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. · Experian plc · Equifax Inc. · TransUnion · RELX plc Research Deliverables Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The business information market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period of 2026-2034. The leading brands in this market include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc., Experian plc, Equifax Inc., TransUnion, and RELX plc. North America dominated the business information market with a share of 39.2% in 2025. The business information market size was valued at USD 81.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 86.61 billion in 2026 to USD 142.27 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Business Information Market Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Experian plc