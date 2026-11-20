(MENAFN- Straits Research) Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market Size & Share Analysis The global brain imaging and neuroimaging market size was valued at USD 6.16 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 6.67 billion in 2026 to USD 12.59 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the brain imaging and neuroimaging market with a share of 40.18% in 2025. The brain imaging and neuroimaging market includes medical imaging technologies used to examine brain structures, neural activity, and changes associated with neurological conditions. These systems are commonly classified under HSN Code 9022 (apparatus based on the use of X-rays or other radiation for medical purposes) and SIC Code 3844 (X-Ray Apparatus and Tubes and Related Irradiation Apparatus). The brain imaging and neuroimaging market demand is driven by the need for early diagnosis of neurological disorders and accurate assessment of brain abnormalities. Healthcare facilities are using MRI systems and functional neuroimaging technologies, contributing to brain imaging and neuroimaging market growth. Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 6.16 Billion2026 Market Size USD 6.67 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 12.59 BillionForecast Period 20262034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (20262034) 8.27%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 40.18% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (20262034) 10.24%Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment Devices Market Share in 2025 68.42% By Application Fastest-growing Segment Drug Development CAGR 9.68% (20262034) By Modality Fastest-growing Segment Portable CAGR 9.86% (20262034) By End Use Leading Segment Hospitals Market Share in 2025 45.82% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Integration of Functional MRI with Advanced Brain Mapping Techniques The brain imaging and neuroimaging market analysis shows increasing integration of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) with advanced brain mapping techniques to identify brain regions involved in movement, language, memory, and other cognitive functions. Combining functional data with structural MRI helps clinicians and researchers examine brain activity and anatomical relationships more precisely. 02 Preference for Portable and Point-of-Care Neuroimaging Devices Interest in portable and point-of-care devices enables brain imaging in settings beyond conventional radiology departments. Compact imaging technologies, including portable low-field MRI systems, can support bedside assessment of selected neurological conditions and reduce the need to transport critically ill patients to centralized imaging facilities. 01 Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the brain imaging and neuroimaging market share due to dependence on semiconductor chips, imaging detectors, and MRI components. The market is expected to follow a U-shaped recovery, as shortages of electronic components, manufacturing delays, and transportation constraints can postpone equipment production. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.27%, but supply chain constraints could lower this by 1.0 percentage point, resulting in a growth of around 7.27%. As supply conditions normalize, the brain imaging and neuroimaging market growth is expected to gradually return to 8.27%. 01 The brain imaging and neuroimaging market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by advances in high-resolution MRI and PET technologies. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Luxembourg Institute of Health Approximately USD 432,000 In October 2026, the Luxembourg Institute of Health secured approximately USD 432,000 through the Luxembourg National Research Fund's TREK program to advance BrainEXP-AD, an AI-powered platform that derives Alzheimer's disease biomarker information from routine MRI scans. Wayne State University USD 2.54 million In August 2026, Wayne State University researchers received a five-year grant from the U.S. National Cancer Institute to advance PET imaging using a fluorine-18 tracer for detecting glioma infiltration and distinguishing tumor progression from radiation-related brain injury.

Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market Dynamics 01

Demand for Early and Accurate Brain Disease Diagnosis and Neuroimaging in Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment Drives Market

Demand for early and accurate diagnosis of brain diseases is increasing the use of neuroimaging systems to identify conditions such as brain tumors, dementia, and epilepsy. MRI and CT scans help clinicians detect structural abnormalities, assess disease progression, and guide treatment decisions. The need for timely diagnosis and appropriate clinical management is supporting demand for brain imaging and neuroimaging systems.

Road accidents, falls, and sports-related injuries create demand for rapid brain imaging to detect bleeding, swelling, and other intracranial damage. CT scans are commonly used for the initial assessment of acute traumatic brain injuries, while MRI provides detailed evaluation when further examination is needed. The demand for timely injury detection and accurate assessment is contributing to the adoption of brain imaging and neuroimaging systems in emergency and trauma care.

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Risk of Radiation Exposure and Limited Availability of Skilled Radiologists and Neuroimaging Specialists Restrain Market Expansion

Certain brain imaging techniques, particularly computed tomography (CT) and positron emission tomography (PET), involve ionizing radiation that may pose health risks with repeated exposure. The need for radiation protection measures and careful patient selection can complicate imaging workflows and limit the use of certain neuroimaging procedures.

Brain imaging and neuroimaging procedures require trained radiologists and specialists who can operate advanced imaging systems and interpret complex neurological findings accurately. Training requirements and the high cost of specialist recruitment can further increase operational expenses, restricting the expansion of neuroimaging services.

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Expansion of AI-Based Image Analysis Tools and Imaging Solutions for Neurological Research Offers Growth Opportunities

Medical imaging software developers can target hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and neurology practices seeking more efficient interpretation of brain scans. AI tools can help analyze MRI and CT images, identify suspicious abnormalities, and support the assessment of neurological conditions. Revenue opportunities include software licensing, subscription-based neuroimaging analysis platforms, and integration services for existing imaging systems, contributing to brain imaging and neuroimaging market growth.

Imaging equipment manufacturers can target academic institutions, neuroscience research laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies studying brain function and neurological disorders. Advanced techniques, including functional MRI and diffusion tensor imaging, can support research into brain connectivity, neural activity, and disease-related structural changes.

Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product

Devices accounted for the largest share of 68.42%, supported by the widespread use of MRI, CT, PET, and other imaging equipment for diagnosing and monitoring brain conditions. These devices provide detailed images of brain structures and support clinical assessment of neurological disorders.

The software and services segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period, driven by the growing use of image-processing tools, visualization software, and data analysis solutions.

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By Application

Neurological disorders held a leading position with a 38.64% share, reflecting the use of brain imaging to assess conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, stroke, and brain tumors. Neuroimaging supports diagnosis, disease monitoring, and treatment planning.

Drug development is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period, supported by the use of imaging techniques to evaluate treatment effects and track changes in brain structure and function during clinical studies.

By Modality

Fixed imaging systems are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period, supported by their established role in hospitals and diagnostic centers. These systems provide advanced imaging capabilities for detailed neurological examinations and complex diagnostic procedures.

The portable imaging systems segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period, driven by the need for brain imaging in intensive care units, emergency departments, and bedside settings.

By End Use

Hospitals led the end use segment in 2025, accounting for a share of 45.82%, reflecting the availability of specialized radiology departments, advanced imaging equipment, and multidisciplinary neurological care. Hospitals use brain imaging for emergency assessment, diagnosis, surgical planning, and monitoring of neurological conditions.

Research institutes will expand to 9.31% CAGR during the forecast period, supported by continued investigation into brain function, neurological diseases, and potential treatments.

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Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market Regional OutlookNorth America Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market

North America's accounted for 40.18% of the brain imaging and neuroimaging market in 2025.

United States Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market

U.S. National Institutes of Health BRAIN Initiative supports the development of advanced tools for mapping brain activity and neural connectivity, including next-generation MRI and PET technologies. These research efforts create opportunities for functional MRI (fMRI) and PET systems capable of examining brain function and neurological changes in greater detail.

Canada Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market

The Royal in Ottawa announced a new multimodal neuroimaging platform combining MRI, PET, and electroencephalography (EEG) to investigate mental health conditions and addiction. The platform is expected to strengthen research applications for advanced brain imaging systems by enabling researchers to study brain structure, function, and chemistry together.

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Asia Pacific Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market

The Asia Pacific brain imaging and neuroimaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

India Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market

Indian Institute of Technology Madras released ANCHOR, a detailed three-dimensional atlas of the human brainstem developed using high-throughput brain imaging and computing technologies. This advancement in brain mapping supports research into neurological conditions and highlights opportunities for advanced neuroimaging and image-analysis systems.

Japan Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market

Japan's Brain/MINDS research program combines neuroimaging and other neuroscience technologies to map brain structures and investigate neurological and psychiatric disorders. This focus on detailed brain mapping creates opportunities for imaging systems and analytical tools used to study neural connectivity and support neurological diagnostics.

China Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market

China's National Science and Technology Major Program on Brain Science and Brain Inspired Research includes projects focused on brain cognition, neurological disorders, and advanced brain research technologies. These efforts create opportunities for neuroimaging systems used in brain mapping and neurological diagnostics, including integrated PET/MRI technology for identifying seizure sources in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy.

Europe Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market

Europe's brain imaging and neuroimaging market is estimated to register a growth rate of 7.74% during the forecast period.

United Kingdom Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market

UK's Medical Research Council supports advanced medical imaging research, including 7-tesla MRI and PET-MRI technologies used to investigate brain structure, function, and neurodegenerative diseases. These technologies help researchers obtain detailed neurological images and strengthen applications in brain mapping and early disease assessment.

Germany Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market

Germany's Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) operates a National Neuroimaging Network that coordinates brain imaging research across multiple sites using standardized MRI procedures and advanced scanners, including 7-tesla MRI. This network supports comparable imaging data across research centers and advances the use of medical imaging in neurological diagnostics and neuroscience.

Latin America Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market

The Latin America brain imaging and neuroimaging market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 8.43% during the forecast period. Brazilian Academy of Neurology recommendations identify MRI, computed tomography (CT), single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), and positron emission tomography (PET) as important tools for assessing Alzheimer's disease and related neurodegenerative conditions. Mexico's National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery Manuel Velasco Suárez performs around 55 MRI examinations daily to investigate neurological conditions, including epilepsy and stroke.

Middle East & Africa Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market

The Middle East & Africa brain imaging and neuroimaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period. Abu Dhabi's Department of Health has explored AI-powered medical imaging to identify abnormalities across diagnostics radiology scans, with the aim of improving diagnostic efficiency. Researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa reported, low-field MRI combined with AI-based image processing could help study brain ageing and identify changes in structures such as the hippocampus, which is associated with memory.

Competitive Landscape

The brain imaging and neuroimaging market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established medical imaging manufacturers, and specialized neuroimaging technology providers. Key players such as GE HealthCare, Siemens, Philips, Canon Medical Systems, and Fujifilm Healthcare are estimated to account for 40–45% of the global brain imaging and neuroimaging market share.

Established players compete mainly through image resolution, advanced MRI and CT technologies, and AI-assisted image analysis. Emerging and regional players in the brain imaging and neuroimaging market ecosystem focus on portable neuroimaging devices, and application-specific solutions for neurological diagnosis and research.

Devices Accessories Software & Services

Neurological Disorders Cerebrovascular Disorders Traumatic Brain Injury Psychiatric Disorders Drug Development

Fixed Portable

Hospital Diagnostic Imaging Centers Ambulatory Surgery Centers Research Institutes

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Brain Imaging And Neuroimaging Market GE HealthCare (US) Siemens Healthineers (Germany Philips (Netherlands) Canon Medical Systems (Japan) Fujifilm Healthcare (Japan United Imaging Healthcare (China) Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Bruker Corporation (US) Esaote (Italy) Samsung Medison (South Korea) Neusoft Medical Systems (China) Natus Medical (US) Hyperfine (US)Key Industry Developments September 2026 Telix Pharmaceuticals received U.S. FDA approval for Pixclara (floretyrosine F 18), a PET imaging agent for glioma in adults and children aged one month and older. September 2026 Microstructure Imaging (MICSI) received U.S. FDA clearance for MICSI-PET, an MRI-guided PET imaging software platform designed for neurological applications. Report ScopeSegmentation By Product 3By Application 5By Modality 2By End Use 4Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5GE HealthCare (US) · Siemens Healthineers (Germany) · Philips (Netherlands) · Canon Medical Systems (Japan) · Fujifilm Healthcare (Japan)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The brain imaging and neuroimaging market size is valued at USD 6.67 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 12.59 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the brain imaging and neuroimaging market with a share of 40.18% in 2025. The leading brands in this market include GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips, Canon Medical Systems, and Fujifilm Healthcare. The brain imaging and neuroimaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.