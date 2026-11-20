MENAFN - Straits Research) Surgical Tables Market Size & Share Analysis

The global surgical tables market size was valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.73 billion in 2026 to USD 2.84 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the surgical tables market with a share of 33.46% in 2025.

A surgical table is a specialized operating-room platform designed to position and support patients during surgical procedures. Surgical tables are commonly classified under HSN Code 9402 (medical, surgical, dental, or veterinary furniture) and SIC Code 3841 (Surgical and Medical Instruments and Apparatus).

The surgical tables market demand is driven by the need for precise patient positioning in operating rooms. Healthcare facilities are adopting electrically operated surgical tables and specialized orthopedic tables to improve positioning flexibility, procedural access, and operating-room efficiency, contributing to the surgical tables market growth.

Surgical Tables Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 1.63 Billion2026 Market Size USD 1.73 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 2.84 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 6.35%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 33.46% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 8.11%Segment Insights By Product Type Leading Segment General Surgical Tables Market Share in 2025By Type Fastest-growing Segment Powered CAGRBy Material Fastest-growing Segment Composite CAGRBy End Use Leading Segment Hospital Market Share in 2025

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01

Integration of Smart Sensors in Surgical Table Systems

Integration of smart sensors helps monitor patient positioning, table movement, weight distribution, and equipment status during surgical procedures. Sensor-enabled systems can provide feedback on table positioning and movement limits, helping surgical teams maintain stable patient positioning and reduce the risk of unintended adjustments.

02

Shift toward Hybrid Operating Room Surgical Tables

The surgical tables market is witnessing a shift towards hybrid operating room tables designed to support both open surgery and image-guided interventions. These tables feature radiolucent surfaces, flexible positioning capabilities, and compatibility with imaging systems such as C-arms and angiography equipment.

01

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the surgical tables market share due to dependence on steel frames, control units, and specialized positioning components. The market is expected to follow a U-shaped recovery, as shortages of electronic components and transportation constraints can postpone surgical table production. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35%, but supply chain constraints could lower this by 0.8 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 5.55%. As supply conditions normalize, the surgical tables market growth is expected to gradually return to 6.35%.

01

The surgical tables market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the expansion of healthcare manufacturing capacity, increased focus on infection prevention, and the development of advanced operating-room equipment. In August 2026, STERIS announced plans to invest USD 600 million in a North Carolina manufacturing and distribution center for formulated chemicals used in healthcare sterilization and pharmaceutical production.

Surgical Tables Market Dynamics 01

Demand for Bariatric Surgical Tables and Adoption of Robotic-Assisted Surgical Procedures Drives Market

The rising need to perform surgical procedures on patients with obesity is increasing demand for bariatric surgical tables with higher weight capacities and enhanced stability. These tables support safe patient positioning and provide the strength and flexibility required during complex surgical procedures.

Adoption of robotic-assisted surgery is increasing demand for surgical tables that provide precise positioning and compatibility with robotic systems. These tables help maintain patient stability and allow suitable positioning during complex procedures that require accurate instrument movement.

01

Risk of Mechanical Failure During Surgical Procedures and Challenges in Maintaining Surgical Table Hygiene Restrain Market Expansion

Surgical tables rely on mechanical, hydraulic, or electromechanical systems to provide stable positioning and support during surgical procedures. Failures involving table movement, locking mechanisms, height adjustment, or load-bearing components can disrupt surgery and compromise patient safety. Preventing these incidents requires regular inspections, preventive maintenance, and timely component replacement.

Surgical tables are exposed to blood, bodily fluids, and other contaminants during medical procedures, requiring thorough cleaning and disinfection between patients. Complex table structures, joints, positioning accessories, and mattress surfaces can create difficulties in removing contaminants from hard to reach areas.

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Integration of Specialized Positioning Accessories for Image-Guided Surgery and Surgical Table Refurbishment Offers Growth Opportunities

Surgical table manufacturers can target hospitals and operating centers that perform procedures requiring precise patient positioning alongside intraoperative imaging. Revenue opportunities include accessory sales, imaging-compatible table configurations, and customized positioning solutions, contributing to the surgical tables market growth.

Equipment manufacturers and third-party service providers can target healthcare facilities seeking to extend the useful life of existing surgical tables while controlling replacement costs. Refurbishment, replacement of worn components, control-system upgrades, and preventive maintenance can help facilities maintain equipment performance and operational reliability.

Surgical Tables Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product Type

General surgical tables accounted for a dominant share of 42.5% due to their widespread use across general surgery, emergency procedures, and multiple surgical specialties.

The bariatric surgical tables segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, driven by the need for operating room equipment capable of accommodating patients with higher body weights. These tables provide enhanced load-bearing capacity, wider surfaces, and positioning support for bariatric procedures.

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By Type

Powered surgical tables are likely to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period due to the use of motorized positioning systems that allow precise table adjustments during surgery. Their ability to facilitate height changes, tilting, and patient repositioning can improve operating room workflow and reduce manual handling by surgical staff.

The non-powered surgical tables segment is expected to experience a growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast period, supported by continued use in facilities that prioritize straightforward operation, lower acquisition costs, and limited maintenance requirements.

By Material

Metal is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, fueled by the strength, durability, and load-bearing properties of materials such as stainless steel and aluminum. Metal components also support repeated cleaning and disinfection, making them suitable for demanding operating room environments.

Composites will expand to 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period, supported by the need for lightweight structures, improved imaging compatibility, and reduced interference with certain diagnostic procedures.

By End User

Hospital dominated the end use segment, accounting for a share of 68.5% in 2025. Hospitals perform a broad range of surgical procedures and require surgical tables for general surgery, orthopedics, cardiovascular interventions, and other specialties.

Ambulatory surgery centers are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, driven by the use of outpatient procedures that do not require prolonged hospital stays. The expansion of same-day surgical services creates opportunities for compact, versatile surgical tables designed to support efficient procedures.

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Surgical Tables Market Regional OutlookNorth America Surgical Tables Market

North America's surgical tables market accounted for 33.46% of the surgical tables market in 2025.

United States Surgical Tables Market

Federal surgical equipment specifications in the United States include electric or electrohydraulic positioning, radiolucent tabletop sections, high patient weight capacity, and multiple articulation movements for complex procedures. These requirements support the use of advanced surgical tables across orthopedic, cardiac, vascular, and general surgery.

Canada Surgical Tables Market

Canadian operating rooms performing orthopedic procedures involving intraoperative X-ray or C-arm imaging require tables that allow unobstructed imaging access and stable patient positioning. Radiolucent tabletops, adjustable sections, and dedicated orthopedic accessories are therefore important equipment features for supporting fracture fixation, joint replacement, and other image-guided procedures.

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Asia Pacific Surgical Tables Market

The Asia Pacific surgical tables market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 8.11% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

India Surgical Tables Market

Public sector medical equipment tenders in India specify motorized operating table height adjustment, independently movable leg sections, programmable patient positions, and remote-control operation for complex procedures. These requirements highlight the need for advanced operating tables that provide precise positioning during orthopedic, cardiovascular, and neurosurgical procedures.

China Surgical Tables Market

The expansion of robot-assisted surgery in China across orthopedics, urology, and general surgery is changing the needs of modern operating rooms. Surgical tables that allow coordinated patient positioning and provide adequate working access around robotic equipment are relevant to hospitals adopting these advanced surgical approaches.

Japan Surgical Tables Market

A nationwide survey by the Japan Society for Endoscopic Surgery documented the growing use of endoscopic procedures across abdominal, thoracic, gynecological, urological, and orthopedic surgery. This broad application of minimally invasive techniques supports the need for surgical tables that help clinicians position patients appropriately and maintain access during procedures performed with laparoscopic instruments.

Europe Surgical Tables Market

Europe's surgical tables market is estimated to register a growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period.

United Kingdom Surgical Tables Market

NHS Supply Chain provides a dedicated procurement framework for operating and mobile interventional radiology tables, giving healthcare providers an established route to purchase general-purpose, specialist spinal, and imaging-related surgical table systems. This centralized purchasing channel supports access to surgical table devices for routine operations as well as procedures requiring specialized patient positioning.

Germany Surgical Tables Market

The University Hospital Leipzig operates hybrid operating rooms equipped with intraoperative CT, MRI, and angiography imaging, enabling complex procedures to be performed with real-time image guidance. These integrated surgical environments create a need for surgical table solutions that accommodate imaging equipment while maintaining stable patient positioning throughout image-guided interventions.

Latin America Surgical Tables Market

The Latin America surgical tables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Brazil's Ministry of Health is expanding surgical capacity through its SUS public healthcare network, with national equipment purchasing programs providing electric, radiolucent surgical tables alongside other operating-room equipment. Mexico's National Master Plan for Health Infrastructure and High-Technology Medical Equipment tracks projects to establish, expand, or replace medical facilities and equipment across the public healthcare system. This planning process supports the identification of equipment replacement needs and potential procurement opportunities for surgical tables across different levels of surgical care.

Middle East & Africa Surgical Tables Market

The Middle East & Africa surgical tables market is expected to experience a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. Abu Dhabi's expansion of specialized surgical services includes new operating-room capacity for complex orthopedic and musculoskeletal procedures. These developments create opportunities for surgical table suppliers and service providers supporting installation. South Africa's National Treasury has issued a transversal procurement contract covering the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of hospital furniture, including theater tables, for state healthcare institutions.

Competitive Landscape

The surgical tables market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established medical equipment manufacturers and specialized surgical positioning tables providers. Key players such as Stryker, STERIS, Getinge, Baxter, and Mizuho OSI are estimated to account for 35–40% of the global surgical tables market share.

Established players compete mainly through table stability, patient positioning flexibility and compatibility with imaging and surgical equipment. Emerging and regional players in the surgical tables market ecosystem focus on specialized designs for bariatric and orthopedic procedures and application-specific solutions for modern operating rooms.

General Surgical Tables Specialty Surgical Tables Radiolucent Surgical Tables Pediatric Surgical Tables

Powered Non-powered

Metal Composite

Hospital Ambulatory Surgery Centers Specialty Clinics & Trauma Centers

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Surgical Tables Market Stryker Corporation (US STERIS plc (US) Getinge AB (Sweden) Baxter International Inc. (US Mizuho OSI (US) Skytron LLC (US) Mindray Medical International (China) Schaerer Medical AG (Switzerland) Medifa GmbH (Germany) Mediland Enterprise Corporation (Taiwan) OPT SurgiSystems S.r.l. (Italy)Key Industry Developments October 2026 Skytron, LLC launched the GS50 Soteria slide-top surgical table in its Guardian Series. The system features an expanded imaging window, a low-profile base, visible power and brake indicators, and haptic feedback in the pendant control. April 2026 Baxter International showcased its AAT XR spine surgical table at the AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo ScopeSegmentation By Product Type 4By Type 2By Material 2By End User 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Stryker Corporation (US) · STERIS plc (US) · Getinge AB (Sweden) · Baxter International Inc. (US) · Mizuho OSI (US)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The surgical tables market size is valued at USD 1.73 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.84 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the surgical tables market with a share of 33.46% in 2025. The leading brands in this market include Stryker Corporation, STERIS plc, Getinge AB, Baxter International Inc., and Mizuho OSI. The surgical tables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.