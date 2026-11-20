Civil-military cooperation remains an essential component of peace support operations, providing an avenue through which military personnel engage local communities, respond to humanitarian needs and build relationships founded on mutual trust and cooperation.

KDF troops operating in Tabda under AUSSOM recently conducted a Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activity and Key Leadership Engagement in Tabda Town, aimed at supporting vulnerable members of the community and strengthening relations between the troops and the local population.

The outreach featured a medical programme through which hundreds of residents received medical attention, treatment and medication before being discharged. The team also distributed assorted food items to vulnerable families, providing support to households facing various socioeconomic challenges.

In a gesture aimed at promoting dignity and improving the quality of life for persons living with disabilities, two women received wheelchairs, beds and mattresses to support their mobility, comfort and daily living. The team further donated praying mats to a local Madrasa, supporting its religious and educational activities.

The initiative was warmly received by the local community, whose members expressed appreciation for the support and reaffirmed their willingness to continue cooperating with the troops in promoting peace and stability within Tabda Town and its surrounding areas.

Beyond the immediate humanitarian assistance, the engagement provided an opportunity to strengthen community confidence, foster mutual understanding and reinforce the relationship between KDF troops and the population they serve.

Through such initiatives, KDF continues to demonstrate that sustainable peace is supported not only through security efforts but also through meaningful engagement, compassion and partnerships that respond to the needs of local communities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.