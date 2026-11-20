MENAFN - Asia Times) This article was originally published on Pacific Forum and is republished with permission. Read the original here.

While part 1 of this series examined how the People's Republic of China has become a credible alternative supplier of conventional arms, a far more significant development is also underway: Beijing is beginning to export increasingly sophisticated systems that incorporate artificial intelligence and autonomous capabilities.

This shift carries implications that go well beyond traditional arms sales, raising new concerns about technological dependence and crisis stability across the Indo-Pacific.

To be sure, this transition is still at an early stage. Most Chinese arms exports remain conventional platforms. But the PRC's commanding position in commercial drone manufacturing, its established export market for armed UAVs and the growing sophistication of its domestic defense industry are laying the foundations for a significant next phase in its defense-export strategy.

The implications extend beyond the capabilities of individual weapons systems, raising questions about technological dependence, regional military balances, and crisis stability across the Indo-Pacific.

The PRC's military modernization is organized around the concept of intelligentized warfare, which places AI, autonomous systems and data-driven operations at the center of future conflict.

This doctrinal priority drives sustained investment in unmanned platforms, swarm technologies, and intelligent command systems within the People's Liberation Army.

In parallel, a combination of capability and affordability has already established China as one of the world's leading exporters of armed drones and drone parts as platforms such as the Wing Loong II, the Ziyan Blowfish A2 and CH-4 have found markets across the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia.

While thus far China has not exported fully autonomous drones, these platforms already incorporate autonomous functions in navigation, target tracking, and flight control.

In practical terms, these systems can perform basic on-board processing of sensor feeds, such as stabilizing imagery, maintaining a designated track on a moving object, and cueing the operator to potential targets, reducing continuous manual workload and reliance on high-bandwidth data links. Newer generations are expected to feature more advanced AI integration and greater autonomy.