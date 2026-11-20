MENAFN - The Conversation) Anthropic, the artificial intelligence giant behind Claude, has just pulled off the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history. The company raised US$81 billion by listing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock market, beating the previous all-time record of US$75 billion set by SpaceX earlier this year.

Initially set at $US83, Anthropic's share price soared to US$111 after its debut, briefly nudging the company's value past US$2 trillion, before falling again as investors took profits.

The blockbuster stock market listing comes at a nervous moment in the AI sector. Investors are increasingly questioning whether the huge sums of money being poured into the AI boom are justified, and many are reducing their exposure to technology stocks.

Adding to this shakiness has been the shock departure of chipmaker Nvidia's chief executive, Jensen Huang, following an affair scandal.

Anthropic's debut certainly sets a benchmark for rival OpenAI, which still plans to go public.

But we shouldn't mistake investor enthusiasm in one company for a broader vote of confidence in the global AI industry.

What does Anthropic's performance tell us?

One thing we can learn from this week's result is that there is a huge amount of demand for Anthropic itself.

Strong revenue was one factor. At the end of October, Anthropic's annualised revenue run rate (an estimate of yearly revenue based on the previous month) was US$81 billion.

But the company's popularity likely also played a role. Claude is one of the most widely used AI tools around the globe.“Familiarity bias” is a well known phenomenon in investing.

Intense demand meant many smaller investors missed out on getting shares ahead of the official listing. Last week, Bloomberg reported the share offering was about six times oversubscribed.

According to the Wall Street Journal, only about 15% of available shares were ultimately allocated to retail investors.

Is Anthropic's huge valuation justified?

Anthropic's share price closed the day at US$97.17, up 17% from its IPO price, which values the company at US$1.76 trillion. That's slightly less than where SpaceX landed at the end of its first day, at US$2.1 trillion.

But it's still a colossal figure, even accounting for the fact that Anthropic beat OpenAI to generating a quarterly operating profit earlier this year (before returning to an operating loss the following quarter).

For Anthropic, like any company, going public should make it easier to raise large amounts of capital. That could be important for a company which has already made about US$900 billion in future spending commitments – mostly on computing infrastructure – between now and 2045.

However, it's important to look at how these commitments play out in the short and long term.

About half of this spending is due by 2030. The near-term bill over the next 12 months is about US$70 billion, which is manageable with its current revenue run rate of US$81 billion.

Other concerns may be more pressing. Anthropic's third-quarter revenue rose 47% – which is strong – but this compares to a growth rate of 144% in the second quarter. This suggests a sharp slowdown in growth overall.

Token prices have also been falling, driven in part by more competition from cheaper AI models.

Also on revenue, the company has warned that some of its customers –“particularly early-stage and high-growth companies” – rely on external financing. This could reduce their spending with Anthropic if that financing dries up.

What to watch after this public listing

For any company, listing on a public stock exchange introduces much more scrutiny.

Previously, the focus on Anthropic has centred on its technology and growth potential. Now, there'll be a renewed focus on corporate governance.

Beyond the financial metrics of revenue growth, profitability, cash flow and more, investors will now more closely scrutinise how management balances commercial returns with AI safety, privacy and social responsibility.

Speaking just before the Nasdaq listing, Chief Executive Dario Amodei acknowledged people's serious safety concerns:

But he expressed faith in Anthropic's ability to get the balance right:

Protesters staged major rallies outside the Nasdaq exchange's New York headquarters and outside Anthropic's San Francisco headquarters. They called for stronger government regulation and a slowdown or total pause on AI development.

What does this mean for rival OpenAI?

Another of the world's major AI companies, OpenAI, had initially planned its own public listing this year. However, it has now ruled this out until 2027, citing safety concerns around the technology.

Anthropic's IPO creates both opportunities and challenges for its rival.

On the plus side, Anthropic's performance gives OpenAI and potential investors a yardstick – including financial performance benchmarks and lots of other useful information.

But now that Anthropic has become a publicly listed company, this industry is about to come under even more intense scrutiny.

If public sentiment about AI worsens between now and when OpenAI launches its IPO, it could pay a steep price.