MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The 21st season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week, dedicated to the concept of“Fashion and Cinema,” will take place in Baku on December 3–4, 2026. The event will bring together the worlds of fashion, cinema and theatre in a shared creative space.

The event will be hosted at the Nizami Cinema Center, one of the landmark venues of Azerbaijani cinema. For two days, the venue will become a meeting point for designers, film industry representatives, members of the creative community, international guests and fashion professionals.

Fashion and cinema share much more than visual aesthetics. Behind every costume, silhouette and image lies a story, a character and a particular era. In cinema, clothing serves as an important tool for revealing a character; in theatre, it helps shape the stage persona; and in fashion, it reflects the designer's individual creative vision.

Drawing on this artistic connection, Azerbaijan Fashion Week aims to go beyond the traditional fashion show format and create a platform for interdisciplinary collaboration, where the runway becomes a stage and designer collections unfold as independent visual narratives.

Azerbaijani cinema will hold a special place in this season's concept. By drawing inspiration from the country's national film heritage, the project seeks to highlight its artistic value, introduce new audiences to the history of Azerbaijani cinema and showcase its influence on contemporary visual and fashion culture.

One of the distinctive features of the presentation will be the participation of young Azerbaijani actors. Taking on roles beyond those of traditional runway models, they will become part of the artistic performance, bringing the ideas behind the collections to life through movement, character and stage presence.

The programme will feature both Azerbaijani and international designers, whose collections will be created or presented in dialogue with the theme of cinema. Local designers will draw inspiration from Azerbaijani films and iconic images from the country's cinematic heritage, including the legendary film Arshin Mal Alan.

AZERBAIJANI CINEMA AS PART OF FASHION HERITAGE

An important component of the 21st season will be the collaboration with the Jafar Jabbarly Azerbaijanfilm State Film Studio.

As part of this partnership, the show venue is planned to be designed in the aesthetic of an authentic film set. Props and professional equipment from the studio's archives will be used to create the atmosphere, including film cameras, lighting equipment, a director's chair, clapperboards and other elements associated with the filmmaking process.

In addition, a dedicated exhibition featuring costumes from Azerbaijani films is planned. Through these costumes, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the history of national cinema and discover an important part of the country's artistic heritage.

Alongside the main runway shows, the event will also feature a partner zone and a showroom, where guests can discover participating brands and designers' creations.

Special daytime screenings of Azerbaijani films on December 3 and 4 are also under consideration.

Information support – Trend, Day, Milli, Azernews