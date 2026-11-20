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The official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Vietnam, which began on November 19, has attracted considerable attention from the country's media.

Leading newspapers and news portals have published numerous articles and reports highlighting the important role of high-level diplomacy in developing relations between the two countries, as well as the growing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

An article published by Vietnam+ under the headline "Deepening the Vietnam-Azerbaijan strategic partnership and enhancing its effectiveness" notes that President Ilham Aliyev's visit creates new opportunities to translate the strategic partnership into concrete cooperation in energy, trade and many other areas.

The article also recalls the long history of friendship between the two nations, highlighting the visits of President Ho Chi Minh to Azerbaijan in 1959 and Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam in 1983 as important milestones in building these relations. It notes that Azerbaijan has consistently demonstrated sincere support and goodwill towards Vietnam throughout its development, while Vietnam has always attached great importance to its friendship and cooperation with Azerbaijan. The publication also underlines the contribution of previous high-level and top-level visits to strengthening bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, BACNINHTV, in an article titled "Preserving and promoting the traditions of friendship between Vietnam and Azerbaijan", emphasises that more than three decades of cooperation between the two countries have been underpinned by growing political trust. Over the years, the two sides have built traditional friendly relations and broad-based cooperation founded on political confidence, equality and mutual respect.

A similar assessment was published by the Nhân Dân newspaper. Its article highlights the strong foundations of traditional friendship and the considerable potential for expanding cooperation between the two countries. It notes that bilateral relations were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership last year, marking an important milestone and reflecting the political will and shared vision of both countries' leaders.

According to the publication, this new framework has created additional opportunities to make bilateral cooperation more effective, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, investment, energy, transport and logistics.

The Vietnam website has also published an article titled "Vietnam-Azerbaijan: Strengthening friendship for a bright future". It describes the development of bilateral relations, tracing their path from the oil wells on the shores of the Caspian Sea to modern wind and solar power plants, and from President Ho Chi Minh's historic visit to investment projects being explored by Vietnamese companies in the Caucasus region.

The article notes that more than 60 years of friendship have paved the way for a new, more meaningful and promising stage of cooperation. It also stresses that President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Vietnam provides both countries with an opportunity to reflect on their shared history and explore new prospects for partnership.

Similar articles and reports have appeared in several other Vietnamese media outlets, further demonstrating the attention being paid to the Azerbaijani president's visit and the prospects for relations between the two countries.