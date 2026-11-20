MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

"The Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge was damaged in the ballistic attack on the capital. Traffic from the right bank to the left bank is currently closed. The Darnytskyi Bridge was also damaged," he wrote.

Experts will be able to assess the extent of the damage to the structures once the air raid alert is over.

The mayor said that the Southern Bridge had also been hit again. Traffic there remains restricted: only vehicles traveling from the left bank to the right bank are allowed, with a weight limit of 10 tonnes for private vehicles and 18 tonnes for public transport.

Austrian Embassy in Kyiv damaged in Russian attack

Due to the disruption of traffic between the left and right banks of the capital, Klitschko urged residents to avoid using private vehicles unless absolutely necessary. He also called on institutions and businesses to introduce remote working arrangements wherever possible.

"All services have been and will continue doing everything possible to deal with the aftermath of the attack as quickly as possible," the mayor said.

Klitschko also reported damage to a critical infrastructure facility.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces had attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight, triggering fires in several districts.

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