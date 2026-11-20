Aroon Bakshi Honoured With Hindi Cinema Bhushan At 19Th Global Film Festival Noida 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Renowned actor and singer Aroon Bakshi was conferred with the prestigious Hindi Cinema Bhushan in recognition of his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema during the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
The honour was presented by Dr. Sandeep Marwah at the Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh, on the recommendation of the Hindi Cinema Samman Samiti. The recognition celebrated Bakshi's versatility as an actor and singer, his dedication to his craft and his contribution to the creative richness of Indian cinema.
In proposed remarks, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said:“It is a matter of great pride to present Hindi Cinema Bhushan to Aroon Bakshi, whose talent as an actor and singer has enriched Indian cinema. This honour celebrates his artistic contribution and the dedication with which he has pursued his creative journey. Through Hindi Cinema Samman, we recognise individuals whose work inspires audiences and future generations of artists.”
The Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh formed a prominent part of the festival, bringing attention to the artists and professionals whose commitment continues to strengthen Hindi cinema. Bakshi's recognition reflected the Samiti's objective of acknowledging meaningful contributions to the industry.
Accepting the honour, Aroon Bakshi said in proposed remarks:“I am deeply honoured to receive Hindi Cinema Bhushan at the 19th Global Film Festival Noida. My sincere thanks to Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the Hindi Cinema Samman Samiti for this recognition. Acting and singing have been a cherished part of my life, and this award encourages me to continue contributing with renewed passion. I share this happiness with my colleagues and the audiences whose affection has sustained my journey.”
The presentation celebrated the enduring relationship between performance, music and storytelling, reaffirming the festival's commitment to recognising excellence and promoting“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
The honour was presented by Dr. Sandeep Marwah at the Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh, on the recommendation of the Hindi Cinema Samman Samiti. The recognition celebrated Bakshi's versatility as an actor and singer, his dedication to his craft and his contribution to the creative richness of Indian cinema.
In proposed remarks, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said:“It is a matter of great pride to present Hindi Cinema Bhushan to Aroon Bakshi, whose talent as an actor and singer has enriched Indian cinema. This honour celebrates his artistic contribution and the dedication with which he has pursued his creative journey. Through Hindi Cinema Samman, we recognise individuals whose work inspires audiences and future generations of artists.”
The Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh formed a prominent part of the festival, bringing attention to the artists and professionals whose commitment continues to strengthen Hindi cinema. Bakshi's recognition reflected the Samiti's objective of acknowledging meaningful contributions to the industry.
Accepting the honour, Aroon Bakshi said in proposed remarks:“I am deeply honoured to receive Hindi Cinema Bhushan at the 19th Global Film Festival Noida. My sincere thanks to Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the Hindi Cinema Samman Samiti for this recognition. Acting and singing have been a cherished part of my life, and this award encourages me to continue contributing with renewed passion. I share this happiness with my colleagues and the audiences whose affection has sustained my journey.”
The presentation celebrated the enduring relationship between performance, music and storytelling, reaffirming the festival's commitment to recognising excellence and promoting“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment