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Amazon's White Friday sale has officially kicked off, and we are diving straight into the deals. As we did with the 11.11 sale, we are browsing Amazon to handpick 10 products a day that we think are worth a closer look, saving you the time and endless scrolling it takes to sift through thousands of offers.

For Day 1, we have selected a varied mix of tech, home, fashion, fragrance and entertainment. There's the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and JBL Wave Buds 2 for tech fans, kitchen essentials from Kenwood and WMF, a Vasagle cupboard for a practical home upgrade, and watch storage from Songmics. We have also spotted an Adidas tracksuit, Calvin Klein CK Everyone perfume, a Michael Kors watch and the Nex Playground, a family-friendly interactive gaming system designed to get kids moving.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your tech, refresh your home, pick up something stylish or find a gift ahead of the festive season, our first 10 Amazon White Friday picks in the UAE offer a starting point for your sale shopping. We will be back with a fresh selection every day, so keep an eye out for more of our picks as White Friday continues. As always, prices and availability can change, so check the listings for the latest details.

See more KT Smart Buys here!