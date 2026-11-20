MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The November 21–29 event offers 20% off select products, with new offers throughout the sale and 20% off storewide on Cyber Monday.

Franklin, Tennessee, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ROOT Brands is kicking off Black Friday early with 20% off select products from November 21 through November 29. New products will go on sale on select days throughout the nine-day event, giving shoppers more opportunities to find thoughtful wellness gifts, try something new or stock up on everyday favorites.

Taking care of our health happens in small, everyday choices. During the holidays, when travel and family commitments can make familiar routines harder to keep, a gift chosen with someone's daily habits in mind can feel especially personal. Black Friday savings make it easier to give something they'll reach for well after the holidays.

A Look at The ROOT Brands

The ROOT Brands offers powders, capsules and curated packs that fit into different daily routines. A few examples from its year-round collection illustrate the range:



ReLive Greens

Zero-In Restore

Black Friday offers will be revealed as they go live. The event concludes on Cyber Monday, November 30, with 20% off storewide for one day only, while supplies last.

Shop the Black Friday event beginning November 21 at therootbrands.com.

The ROOT Brands is a wellness company based in Franklin, Tennessee, co-founded by Dr. Christina Rahm and Clayton Thomas. Rahm leads product formulation and scientific development, while Thomas leads business strategy and global expansion. The company develops nutritional supplements and curated packs for everyday wellness routines. The ROOT Brands

Media Contact

Marty McGinley

The ROOT Brands

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