MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar on Friday criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the controversies surrounding senior party leader Azam Khan and alleged hooliganism during the party's rally, saying that the consequences of the earlier SP government's misdeeds were now being faced by its leaders.

Reacting to the developments concerning Azam Khan, Rajbhar said, "Azam Khan is facing the consequences of the misdeeds committed by the Samajwadi Party and the Akhilesh Yadav government. These are the consequences of their own actions. If he continues to be influenced by them, he will have to face the consequences."

The remarks came after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the Directorate of Enforcement challenging the Allahabad High Court's order granting interim bail to Azam Khan in a money laundering case.

Earlier, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana had agreed to list on Thursday the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's November 17 order granting interim bail to Khan.

Reacting to the incident in which a child was killed during an Akhilesh Yadav rally in Gorakhpur, Rajbhar accused the Samajwadi Party of promoting lawlessness.

"This is the culture of the Samajwadi Party. They engage in criminal activities and hooliganism on the streets. The people of the state do not want such a PDA, which takes people's lives," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP also targeted Akhilesh Yadav over his political remarks and alleged attempts to forge alliances with other leaders.

BJP spokesperson Pratap Nagar criticised Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad, accusing him of attempting to project himself as a champion of Dalit rights while allegedly working alongside the Congress and Samajwadi Party.

He said the BJP believes in the slogan -- 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' -- and highlighted the development work being undertaken in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing Akhilesh Yadav, Nagar said that attempts to use Chandrashekhar Azad and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi against the BJP would not have any impact on the party.