MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan recently opened up about the realities of being a public figure and the constant balance between his professional responsibilities as an actor and the expectations that come with celebrity status.

Babil candidly spoke about how stepping outside his home means stepping into a different role, where he has to be mindful of both his identity as an actor and as a celebrity.

Sharing his perspective on the demands of fame, Babil said,“Being a celebrity is a full-time job. So, as soon as I step out of my house, I am out for the job. So my job is how I refine my work there as an actor and as a celebrity at the same time.”

During the conversation, Babil also touched upon the importance of creating and maintaining his own comfort zone while navigating life in the public eye.

He reflected on how being a celebrity requires a certain level of awareness and adjustment whenever he steps out, making it important for him to find a balance between his personal space and public responsibilities.

His candid remarks highlight that celebrity life extends far beyond film sets, cameras and public appearances. For Babil, the responsibility of being recognised comes with the need to continuously work on himself, both as a performer and as a public personality.

On the acting front, the 27-year-old started as a camera assistant on the Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Single. In 2022, he made his acting debut with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala alongside Triptii Dimri.

In 2023, he was seen playing Juhi Chawla's son Siddharth Menon in Friday Night Plan. He was then seen in the web series The Railway Men, a story on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, alongside Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, and R. Madhavan.

In May 2025, the“Friday Night Plan” actor had deleted his Instagram profile after he shared a video (later deleted) in which he appeared visibly upset and in tears.