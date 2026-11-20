MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Businessman and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi wished actress Sushmita Sen on her 51st birthday.

He referred to her as his“dear friend” in a social media post, years after their much-talked-about relationship. Taking to Instagram, Lalit shared a birthday message for the actress, extending his warm wishes and called her a dear friend. The businessman shared a black-and-white picture featuring himself and Sushmita. In the photograph, the 'Main Hoon Na' actress is seen smiling as she poses in a black dress, while Lalit is dressed in a white pantsuit. The text on their photo read,“Happy Birthday My Friend.”

Alongside the image, Modi wrote,“Wishing you a very happy birthday my dearest Friend@sushmitasen47 - keep smiling.”

The birthday greeting comes nearly four years after Lalit and Sushmita made their relationship public in 2022.

For the unversed, the duo made headlines in July 2022 after Lalit shared several photographs with Sushmita from their vacations in the Maldives and Sardinia. While announcing their relationship, the businessman called the actress his“better half” and described the development as the start of a new chapter in his life.

His social media post also fuelled rumours of an impending wedding. However, Lalit later clarified that they were dating and had not got married.

Rumours of a split between the two surfaced in September 2022 after Lalit changed his Instagram display picture, removing photographs of Sushmita, and deleted mentions of her from his bio.

In February 2025, Lalit appeared to have moved on as he shared a video featuring his new partner, Rima Bouri. Alongside the post, he revealed that their friendship of 25 years had eventually blossomed into love. Later, in June 2026, Lalit spoke about his relationship with Sushmita in an interview. Reflecting on why their relationship did not last, he cited geographical distance as one of the key reasons behind their separation.