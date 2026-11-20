MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior/Indore, Nov 20 (IANS) A motorcycle rally in Gwalior and a five-km marathon in Indore were organised as part of the week-long 'Nyayotsav - Legal Services Week' in Madhya Pradesh to spread awareness about legal rights and the availability of free legal assistance for underprivileged sections of society.

The week-long campaign, being observed from November 14 to 20, aims to ensure that people, particularly those from economically and socially weaker sections, are aware of their legal rights and can access the judicial system without financial constraints. The initiative is being organised by district legal services authorities under the guidance of the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

In Gwalior, the legal awareness motorcycle rally was flagged off by Principal District and Sessions Judge Lalit Kishore. Judicial officers, court staff, officials and advocates participated in the rally, carrying the message of free legal aid to the public. Participants wore helmets, maintained an organised formation and followed traffic rules, highlighting responsible citizenship along with legal awareness.

Explaining the objective of the campaign, Kishore said the initiative is aimed at informing people about their entitlement to free legal representation through the legal services system. "We want to inform people, including members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, women from economically weaker sections, persons with disabilities and those in judicial custody, about their right to a free lawyer," he said.

In Indore, more than 1,000 runners took part in a five-km marathon organised by the District Legal Services Authority. The run started from the District Court premises and was aimed at connecting the public with the message of access to justice.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Subodh Abhyankar said the event was organised to promote awareness about judicial services and also provide an opportunity for local runners to prepare for other marathon events.

The Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, provides for free legal services to eligible sections of society. The legislation gives effect to Article 39A of the Constitution, which calls for equal justice and free legal aid so that economic or other disabilities do not prevent citizens from accessing justice.

Under the Act, members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, women, children, persons with disabilities and people in custody, among others, are entitled to free legal assistance.

The services include legal advice and representation by advocates in court proceedings.

Through Nyayotsav, the legal services authorities are seeking to take this information beyond court premises and encourage more people to approach the system for assistance when required.