A robbery bid at a medical store in Punjab's Ludhiana turned into a fierce confrontation on Tuesday night when the shopkeeper fought back against two armed men who threatened him for cash. The shopkeeper resisted the attackers' sharp-edged weapons and picked up a chair to pursue them as they ran away. The incident, which was seen on camera, resulted in injuries to the shopkeeper.

Around 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, three men arrived on a Platina motorbike at a medical shop in Ludhiana, Punjab. Two of them entered the business with firearms, while one remained outside with the engine running. Each of the three had their faces hidden.

Gurmeet Singh Kohli, the proprietor of the store, said that the two guys forced him to the rear of the store and threatened him with guns, demanding that he discreetly provide the money off the counter.

The assailants were informed by Kohli that the business had CCTV cameras installed and that their acts were being videotaped. According to reports, this infuriated the guys, who then engaged him in combat and assaulted him with sharp objects, cutting him two or three times.

The assailants were taken aback when Kohli's wife unexpectedly entered the store during the altercation. One of the males escaped the shopkeeper's attempt to apprehend him and fled outdoors.

Then, in an effort to capture the escaping males, Kohli grabbed a chair and pursued them. But with their accomplice waiting outside, the three accused managed to flee on the motorbike.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

ਸਰਦਾਰ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਪੁੱਠੇ ਪੈਰੀਂ ਭਜਾਏ ਲੁਟੇਰੇ! ਦੇਖੋ ਦੁਕਾਨਦਾਰ ਦੀ ਦਲੇਰੀ, ਹ.ਥਿਆਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਵੀ ਨੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਪਰਵਾਹ...

#LudhianaNews #MedicalStoreRobbery #PunjabNews #ShopkeeperBravery #RobberyAttempt JagBani (@JagbaniOnline) November 18, 2026

Kohli said that after the incident, he informed the police by calling the emergency helpline 112 right away. He claimed, however, that no police officers arrived at the location. Additionally, he stated that no police officer had visited the business to conduct an investigation when he went to the Daba police station the next morning to file a complaint.

Meanwhile, the head of the Retail Medical Shop Association questioned the city's law and order situation and voiced alarm about the attempted robbery.