Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has given financial aid to an animal welfare volunteer to support the care of helpless and homeless animals in the city. At a meeting at the Secretariat of Delhi, Rekha Gupta interacted with Jagriti Mishra, an individual working for animal welfare. An overview of the conditions of the shelter run by Jagriti Mishra was taken and Rs 5 lakh was given to her to continue animal welfare activities.

This shows how supportive the Delhi government is for people and entities working towards better animal welfare for strays, homeless and helpless animals.

CM Rekha Gupta Meets Jagriti Mishra

On Social Media, Rekha Gupta posted about the meeting. It was mentioned in the post that Jagriti Mishra has been consistently working towards bettering animal welfare.

Mishra gave a detailed update to the CM on the animals present in the shelter, the conditions they are in and the arrangements made for animal welfare. Furthermore, the requirements of the shelter were discussed as well as issues faced in running animal welfare activities.

Financial assistance was provided to Mishra to support her work.

Rs 5 Lakh Given to support Animal Welfare

Jagriti Mishra has been given Rs 5 Lakh (Rs 5,00,000) by the Chief Minister, for her animal welfare activities. This will help support running the animal shelter and animal welfare in the shelter.

To operate an animal shelter food, shelter, healthcare and general care must be regularly provided. If individuals are taking responsibility for doing this, giving support to them in the form of money can mean that animals can be given attention.

Delhi Government supports Animal Welfare workers

Taking care of helpless animals through animal welfare is very commendable. People working selflessly in order to improve animal welfare should be supported. Rekha Gupta assured Mishra that the Delhi Government would support her efforts sensitively.

Homeless and stray animals often need urgent shelter, food, medical care and protection. Animal shelters and volunteers provide vital support to animals in need, including those who are injured, unwell and have no one to take care of them.

The meeting between Mishra and the CM, as well as financial support given to her, demonstrates how supportive the Delhi Government is of compassionate animal welfare efforts within the city.