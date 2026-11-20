MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's exports rose 33% year over year to $25.7 billion in January-October 2026, excluding special exports, while foreign investment and loans attracted by the country totaled $49.5 billion, the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said on November 19 following a meeting in Tashkent with International Monetary Fund (IMF) representatives.

The figures were discussed during a November 19 meeting between Saidqahhor Kholkhojayev, first deputy minister of investment, industry and trade, and Yasser Abdih, an adviser to the IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department.

"It was noted that in January-October 2026, the volume of exports reached $25.7 billion (+33%) (excluding special exports), and the volume of attracted foreign investment and loans amounted to $49.5 billion," the statement said.

The two sides discussed the development of foreign trade, measures to attract investment and Uzbekistan's ongoing accession process to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Particular attention was given to progress in negotiations on Uzbekistan's WTO membership and efforts to improve national legislation in line with the organization's requirements.

Uzbekistan applied to join the WTO in 1994, but its accession negotiations resumed only in 2020 after a 15-year pause. The government has set a target of completing the process in 2026.

The country has made progress on both bilateral and multilateral negotiations. By July 2026, 31 bilateral market-access agreements had been deposited with the WTO Secretariat. At the 13th meeting of the Working Party on Uzbekistan's accession, held in July, the government also reported progress in aligning domestic legislation with WTO rules.

During a visit to Tashkent in early November, the chair of the WTO Working Party, Sung-yo Choi, said negotiations were entering a critical phase. Remaining priorities include finalizing outstanding bilateral market-access agreements, reaching agreement on agricultural support, addressing outstanding commitments and completing relevant legislative reforms.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing readiness to continue dialogue and strengthen cooperation.