MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From product and sales network expansion to community engagement, JETOUR continues to build for the long term in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 JETOUR Global Fan Festival, themed“Journeyed by Passion,” opened at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Owners, fans and partners from around the world gathered in South America for the event. JETOUR also held the delivery ceremony for Brazil's first G700 and the launch of the JETOUR Club program in Brazil, further strengthening its ties with the local market and community.

Since entering Brazil in March 2026, JETOUR Brazil has continued to expand its product lineup, build its sales network and advance localization. From broadening its model portfolio to expanding distribution, the brand is steadily building a long-term presence in Brazil.









Journeyed by Passion: Bringing the Global Fan Festival to Brazil

This year marks JETOUR's first year in the Brazilian market. From the Liwa Desert in the UAE to Johannesburg, South Africa, the Global Fan Festival has brought together users and partners across markets to celebrate travel and culture. Its first edition in South America, held in Brazil, marks a new chapter for the global gathering and creates fresh opportunities for JETOUR to connect with local consumers and expand across the region.

“JETOUR may be a new friend in Brazil, but we have long been a friend to travelers around the world,” said Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, at the festival.“To us, Brazil is not only an important market, but also a country with a deep appreciation for life and travel. We are here with sincerity and look forward to getting to know you and sharing the journey.”

Building Roots in Brazil: From Connections to Local Commitment

As one of Latin America's key automotive markets, Brazil has diverse customer needs and driving conditions. Since entering the market, JETOUR has continued to expand its product portfolio and sales and service network, laying the groundwork for long-term growth.

Guided by its philosophy of“In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere,” JETOUR is accelerating the development of its localized operations. Within eight months of its arrival in Brazil, the company launched several models, including the family-oriented S06 and S08 lines, as well as the adventure-focused T1, T2 4×2, T2 4×4, and G700. During the festival, JETOUR delivered Brazil's first G700,further expanding its local lineup to meet demand for different vehicle types and travel experiences. By the end of October 2026, JETOUR had over 70 dealerships in Brazil, with a presence in 51 cities across 23 states. The goal is to expand the network to 100 locations by the end of 2026. For 2027, the plan is to have approximately 150 dealerships established in the Brazilian market.









As its sales network and after-sales capabilities continue to develop, JETOUR aims to broaden market coverage and enhance the customer experience. The company also plans to deepen manufacturing cooperation with established local industry partners, introduce high-quality new energy vehicle supply chain resources and create more local jobs, growing alongside its Brazilian partners.

Looking ahead, JETOUR Auto will continue to respond to customer needs in each market and advance its products, services and industrial partnerships in tandem. As it expands globally, the company will strengthen local connections and work with users and partners worldwide to explore new possibilities in travel and mobility.

Company:JETOUR Auto

Contact Person: Tina Liu

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