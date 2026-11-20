MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, Libby Schaaf, President & CEO of the Bay Area Council, sat down for an exclusive interview. The conversation coverd topics such as cooperation opportunities between the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area and the San Francisco Bay Area, U.S.–China trade and economic ties, and regional cooperation across APEC economies.She noted that the two bay areas are both regions of innovation and creativity, have incredible businesses that are growing very quickly, and have the blessing of being on a beautiful waterfront.

Mo Zhang

Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.

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Bay Area Council President Calls for Stronger Ties with China's Greater Bay Area Through APEC News Provided By Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. November 20, 2026, 05:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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