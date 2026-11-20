WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends the United States Senate for passing the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) by a vote of 62-33. BAAJA would modernize the outdated federal permitting process, accelerate the buildout of transmission and energy infrastructure, strengthen long-term grid planning, and protect American families and small businesses from absorbing infrastructure costs created by data centers. This legislation now awaits consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives.Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Following a historic election in which voters made clear their frustration with the economy and the cost of living, the Senate has answered their call to action. High oil and gas prices act as an invisible tax across the whole economy, squeezing small businesses and working families. With gas prices sharply higher since February, relief is urgent. I applaud Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Martin Heinrich, Mike Lee, and Sheldon Whitehouse for their leadership in advancing this legislation and demonstrating what real bipartisanship can accomplish. Their work brings us closer to the affordable, reliable energy that American businesses and families desperately need. The House must now finish the job. I urge Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to work together in a bipartisan, bicameral manner, pass this bill, and send it to President Donald Trump's desk before year's end. Failure to act before the end of the 119th Congress would squander a critical opportunity to address the financial burdens facing American businesses, workers, and families nationwide.”The USHBC will continue working with Congress and the administration to advance affordable, reliable energy; responsible infrastructure development; and a pro-growth business environment where American small businesses can compete and thrive.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Commends Senate Passage of Bipartisan Permitting Reform Bill News Provided By United States Hispanic Business Council November 20, 2026, 05:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Politics, Technology, U.S. Politics



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