InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation explains how past experiences, current triggers, and preparation can shape treatment for performance concerns.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Year-end reviews, presentations, and client pitches can reveal a recurring pattern of anxiety that preparation alone has not resolved. InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation is explaining how an assessment can explore past experiences and current triggers, and where EMDR therapy may fit within treatment for performance concerns.Performance anxiety can include worry before an event, difficulty concentrating, physical tension, or avoidance of situations where a person expects scrutiny. The reasons differ from person to person. A therapist can examine how those reactions developed and what keeps them going."Someone may know the material and still feel overwhelmed when it is time to speak," said Farah Hussain Baig, LCSW, founder of InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation. "We explore the experiences and expectations behind that reaction, along with what the person wants to be able to do differently."How EMDR can fit into the treatment plan.Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, or EMDR, is a structured psychotherapy best established for trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder. The EMDR International Association also lists performance anxiety among the concerns clinicians address with the approach.For a person whose performance fear is connected to distressing memories, a clinician may consider working with those memories as part of the treatment plan. Preparation and emotional regulation come first. Treatment can also include cognitive behavioral strategies and practical work around the situations the person wants to handle.According to the EMDR International Association, EMDR addresses past distressing experiences, present triggers and anticipated future situations. For performance concerns, a therapist may explore whether earlier experiences contribute to anxiety about meetings or presentations.Questions an assessment can explore. When does the anxiety begin, and which situations bring it on?. What thoughts, memories, or physical reactions accompany it?. Is avoidance affecting work, study, or opportunities the person wants to pursue?. What has helped before, and which goals would make treatment useful?The aim is to understand the pattern and choose an approach that fits. A professional facing a review, a student preparing for an exam, and a performer returning after a difficult experience can bring different histories and needs to therapy."We want the person to have more choice in how they respond when the pressure arrives," Baig said. "That starts with understanding the reaction and building a treatment plan around their goals."IVPC offers EMDR therapy through its Chicago Loop and Skokie offices and teletherapy for clients in Illinois. More information on EMDR therapy in Chicago is available at .About InnerVoice Psychotherapy and ConsultationInnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation (IVPC) is a psychotherapy practice with offices in the Chicago Loop and Skokie, Illinois, and teletherapy available statewide. Founded by Farah Hussain Baig, LCSW, the practice provides individual therapy, couples and relationship counseling, family therapy, and EMDR therapy. Website:

Farah Hussain Baig, LCSW, Founder and CEO

InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation

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InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation Discusses EMDR for Performance Anxiety News Provided By NewStar SEO November 20, 2026, 05:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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