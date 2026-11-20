Homeowners on com hired the first tradie to quote in 44% of jobs over the past year.

Homeowners often hire the first tradie to respond, as com expands into Job Management for tradies.

- Dexter DevlinBRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Australian homeowners hired the first tradie to send a quote in 44% of jobs over the past year, according to marketplace data from href="" rel="external nofollow" co, even though the average job attracted six quotes. The data covers thousands of jobs posted on the platform in the 12 months to 31 October 2026 where the homeowner recorded who they hired. Quotes sent within an hour of a job being posted led to a hire 22% of the time, compared with 7% for those that took three days or more."A homeowner doesn't see a busy tradie doing paperwork at 9pm," said com Founder Dexter Devlin. "They just see a quote that never showed up, and a lot of the time they go with whoever sends one first."That head start is likely to matter more as the number of tradies competing for each job grows. The number of construction businesses in Australia grew 3.4% in 2025-26, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data released in August 2026, after the industry recorded 76,414 new businesses in 2024-25, the most of any industry. With more tradies quoting on the same jobs, being first, and being clear, is one of the few ways to stand out.The first quote also sets what the homeowner expects to pay, what is included and how the job will run. According to com, quotes prepared in a hurry can leave out materials or labour, leaving the tradie to absorb the cost or renegotiate partway through the job.Until recently, com's role in a job ended once a homeowner and tradie were connected. The company said that from there, many jobs ran on a notepad, a spreadsheet and a string of texts. "We connect homeowners with tradies, but if the experience falls over after the first visit, we haven't really done our job," Devlin said. "Getting someone to the door is only half of it."Toolbox, the company's job-management app introduced in September, lets tradies build itemised quotes from their own price book, then schedule the work, invoice and take payment in the same app. com CEO Dan Kerr said the move reflects how tradies' needs change with their workload. "Most tradies didn't get into the trade to do paperwork, but every quote they type up at night and every invoice they chase is time they can't bill for," Kerr said. "When work's quiet, tradies need leads. When they're busy, they need help running the jobs they've already got."For tradies, the findings point to a simple message: the first quote often wins the job, but a clear, accurate one is what keeps it.

Lois Mansfield

com

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First Tradie to Quote Wins 44% of Home Jobs, com Data Shows News Provided By November 20, 2026, 05:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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