Weddington-based residential roofer adds two trust credentials as it expands roof replacement and storm damage work across the Charlotte metro.

- Matthew Zhuk, Owner, Charlotte Premier RoofingCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charlotte Premier Roofing, a residential roofing contractor based at 13663 Providence Rd Ste 266, Weddington, NC 28104, has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau and named a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave for 2025. The two credentials come as the company grows its roof replacement in Charlotte, NC and the surrounding Union and Mecklenburg County towns. The company can be reached at (704) 352-1112, with phones answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.BBB accreditation, effective October 9, 2026, requires a business to meet the bureau's standards for honest advertising, transparent pricing and responsiveness to customer complaints. The Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave award is voted on by local residents and goes to the businesses neighbors recommend most in their own community.Owner Matthew Zhuk is a second-generation roofer who performs inspections himself. Every inspection is photographed, so homeowners see the condition of the roof and attic before any recommendation is made.“Neighbors voting for us on Nextdoor means more than any ad we could run,” said Matthew Zhuk, owner of Charlotte Premier Roofing.“The BBB accreditation holds us to a standard in writing. Between the two, a homeowner in Weddington or Charlotte can check who we are before we ever show up at the door.”How the Company WorksCharlotte Premier Roofing installs Owens Corning Duration architectural shingles and backs its labor with a 5-year workmanship warranty delivered in writing, on top of the manufacturer's material warranty. Inspections of the roof and attic are free and include photos. After a job is complete, crews sweep the yard and driveway with magnets to collect stray nails. Financing is available on full roof replacements.Services OfferedThe company handles roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage roofing and insurance claims, roof maintenance and gutter replacement for homeowners. On storm jobs, the crew documents hail and wind damage with photos and works with the homeowner's insurance carrier so the claim reflects what the storm actually did.Service AreaFrom its Weddington office, Charlotte Premier Roofing serves homeowners within about 25 miles, including Charlotte, Ballantyne, SouthPark, Pineville, Matthews, Mint Hill, Weddington, Waxhaw, Marvin, Wesley Chapel, Indian Trail, Stallings, Monroe, Huntersville, Cornelius, Concord, Harrisburg, Locust and Midland. All service areas are in North Carolina. Homeowners can get driving directions to Charlotte Premier Roofing or view Charlotte Premier Roofing on Google Maps for photos, hours and reviews.Contacting Charlotte Premier RoofingHomeowners can request a free photo roof and attic inspection at charlottepremierroofing, call (704) 352-1112, or email.... The office is located at 13663 Providence Rd Ste 266, Weddington, NC 28104.About Charlotte Premier RoofingCharlotte Premier Roofing is a locally owned residential roofing company based at 13663 Providence Rd Ste 266, Weddington, NC 28104. Owned by second-generation roofer Matthew Zhuk, the company provides roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage restoration, maintenance and gutter replacement across the Charlotte metro area. It is BBB accredited and a 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave. Phone: (704) 352-1112. Website:

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Charlotte Premier Roofing

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Charlotte Premier Roofing Earns BBB Accreditation and Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave Award News Provided By Bloomview Growth November 20, 2026, 05:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy



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