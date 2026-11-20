MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol's former husband Bharat Takhtani reunited with her at the screening of her upcoming film Pratap in Mumbai.

Standing alongside the former couple, was legendary actress and Esha's mother Hema Malini and sister Ahana Deol.

The screening, held on Thursday ahead of the film's November 20 release, saw Bharat standing alongside Esha and her family for photographs. The former couple's appearance together comes more than two years after they announced their separation.

In the pictures and videos from the event, Esha looked elegant in a gold-toned silk saree featuring delicate prints and zari detailing.

Bharat opted for a casual look, while Hema Malini was seen in a pastel peach-pink saree with a necklace and bindi. The veteran actress appeared a little reserved and awkward while posing during the family photographs, with Bharat and Esha standing on both sides.

Talking about the movie Pratap, it has been directed and written by Sachin Saraf, and stars Esha Deol and Amit Sadh. Esha plays Poonam in the action-drama thriller, which revolves around encounter specialist Pratap Ranade and a larger conspiracy. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.

Talking about Esha and Bharat's relationship, it goes back to their school days. The two first met as teenagers while attending inter-school competitions in Mumbai. Bharat had recalled that he developed a huge crush on Esha when he was around 13 and described her as his“first love”.

Their teenage romance somehow did not last. Esha had recalled that the two stopped speaking for sometime. Years later, they reconnected and eventually revived their relationship.

The couple tied the knot on June 29, 2012, in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They later became parents to two daughters, Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019.

After more than 11 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat announced their separation in February 2024. In their joint statement, they said they had“mutually and amicably” decided to part ways and stressed that the welfare of their daughters would remain their priority.

Despite ending their marriage, Esha and Bharat have appeared to maintain a friendly equation. The two have been seen together at social gatherings and lunches after their separation.

In May 2026, they had reunited for a Sunday lunch with a group of friends. Their equation also drew attention earlier this month when they attended a Diwali celebration together and posed for photographers.

Reportedly, Bharat has also moved on in his personal life. He publicly confirmed his relationship with Dubai-based entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani in 2025, sharing a photograph from their trip to Madrid and referring to her as part of his family.

–IANS

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