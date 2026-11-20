MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) With the day and night protest by around 41,000 ASHA workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru entering its fourth day on Friday, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka demanded that the Congress government immediately provide a written assurance on their demand for an increase in monthly honorarium to Rs 15,000 and fulfil their legitimate demands without further delay.

The ASHA workers, who are staging a round-the-clock protest, have refused to withdraw their agitation until Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar gives them a written assurance. Braving the biting cold, the workers are continuing their protest along with their young children. With no proper arrangements for rest, several protesters have been forced to use the road as their bed, sleeping in the cold while holding their children close to their chests.

In a statement on Friday, Ashoka accused the Congress government of betraying the ASHA workers by failing to fulfil their legitimate demands and adopting an insensitive attitude towards their ongoing agitation.

He criticised the government's response to their demand for an increase in honorarium to Rs 15,000, alleging that their demand had been dismissed with the remark that the amount sought was too high and that they should not be "living in the air".

Ashoka also objected to the government's decision to postpone a decision on the issue until the presentation of the state budget after the conclusion of the Belagavi Assembly session.

"Such statements and delaying tactics reflect the government's insensitive attitude towards ASHA workers, who work tirelessly for the welfare of people across the state," he said.

He said the workers, who had earlier been given assurances by the government, had once again been forced to take to the streets and intensify their agitation after being let down by the failure to honour those promises.

Pointing out that ASHA workers discharge their duties throughout the day and night, Ashoka said the government should not test their patience by repeatedly giving excuses. He demanded that the government immediately provide a written assurance and fulfil their legitimate demands.

Chief Minister Shivakumar on Thursday met representatives of the protesting ASHA workers and urged them to withdraw their agitation, assuring them that he would discuss their demands with the Finance Department and Cabinet colleagues before the Assembly winter session.

The representatives met Shivakumar at his official residence, 'Krishna', and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands. Minister U.T. Khader, Karnataka State Samyukta ASHA Workers' Association president K. Somashekar Yadgir, D. Nagalakshmi and others were present.

Speaking after the meeting, Shivakumar said around 41,000 ASHA workers were participating in the protest and appealed to them to trust the government and return home.

He said the ASHA scheme was launched during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, when the remuneration was fixed at Rs 200. Currently, the state government was providing Rs 5,000, while the Centre was contributing Rs 2,000, he said.

According to Shivakumar, an understanding had been reached earlier that the state government would match the Centre's contribution. However, the Centre had not increased its share, he claimed.

"In addition to the Rs 5,000, the state government is also providing an additional incentive of Rs 1,000 for their work. They are receiving around Rs 8,000," he said.

The ASHA workers were demanding a monthly remuneration of around Rs 15,000. Shivakumar said he had explained the financial implications of the demand, including the government's responsibility to address the demands of other sections as well.

"I have requested them to trust us. Before the Assembly winter session, I will discuss the matter with the Finance Department and my Cabinet colleagues. I have asked them to withdraw their protest," he said.

Acknowledging the contribution of ASHA workers, Shivakumar said they had continued to work hard despite their demands and appealed to them to return home, assuring them that the government would look into the matter.