PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Nitish Setu Boosting Connectivity In Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 20 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Jha on Friday said the inauguration of a bridge, Nitish Setu, named after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be a matter of pride for the people of the state, adding that the project would significantly improve connectivity between North and South Bihar. Nitish Setu is the new name for the six-lane bridge over the Ganga River connecting Kacchi Dargah–Bidupur in Bihar.

Speaking to the reporters, Jha said, "The Prime Minister is coming to Bihar tomorrow, and it is a matter of great happiness. He will inaugurate a bridge that has been named after our leader, Nitish Kumar. I believe this will provide major connectivity between South Bihar and North Bihar. It will make a significant difference to economic activity, trade and the movement of people."

He said former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's contributions over the past 20 years, particularly in infrastructure development, deserved recognition. Recalling the difficulties faced by people in flood-prone areas of North Bihar, Jha said the construction of bridges had made travel easier for residents of Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Darbhanga. He added that the people of Bihar would be happy to see the Chief Minister's work being recognised through the naming of the bridge. "This is not about Nitish ji's prestige. The people of Bihar feel that he deserves this recognition. They feel happy when something is named after him, as it allows people to remember his work. The fact that the Prime Minister himself is inaugurating the project is an additional reason for happiness," Jha said.

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks that the country was facing an economic crisis and the media was ignoring it, Jha said Gandhi spoke negatively about the country and rarely acknowledged its achievements. He referred to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing global tensions involving Iran and the United States, saying the Centre had managed the impact of the crises and ensured that the situation did not get out of control. "Rahul Gandhi ji never says anything positive about the country apart from speaking negatively. Have you ever heard him say something good? There was such a big COVID crisis. Did the country recover from it or not? At what level was the economy growing?" he said.

Jha further added that global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and tensions involving Iran, affected economies across the world, including India. He also said India was the world's fifth-largest economy and that development projects were continuing despite global challenges. His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi, speaking at Columbia University in the United States on Wednesday, said India was heading towards a looming economic crisis, citing unemployment and concerns over the country's education system.

On the JD(U)'s preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jha said the party had received a positive response during a recent programme near Varanasi. He said the party would discuss its electoral strategy and seat-sharing arrangements internally before holding discussions within the NDA alliance. He said those questioning the JD(U)'s future should instead examine the leadership of their own party, adding that the JD(U) had repeatedly proved its strength through electoral victories. (ANI)