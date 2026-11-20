India Japan Deepen Collaboration Across Defense and Economic Security

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): India and Japan have agreed to deepen collaboration across defence, economic security, and critical technologies, while unveiling a joint logo to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded his three-day official visit to Japan on Friday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, during the November 18–20 visit, Jaishankar participated in the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

According to an official release by the MEA, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific and agreed to expand cooperation in defence exercises, defence manufacturing, maritime security, cybersecurity, and space. Both sides welcomed the signing of a Letter of Intent allowing the Japan Self-Defence Forces to utilise firing ranges in India, agreed to advance project-based economic security cooperation in strategic sectors, and reiterated their resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms. A joint statement was issued following the dialogue.

Jaishankar also held the 19th Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue (FMSD) with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. The MEA stated that both leaders emphasised the growing significance of resilient supply chains and economic security, exploring deeper partnerships in critical and emerging technologies, semiconductors, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, telecommunications, and advanced manufacturing. Reviewing bilateral commercial ties, the two ministers discussed efforts to boost Japanese investment in India and expand collaboration in mobility, infrastructure, and logistics. They also underscored people-to-people ties as a core pillar of the relationship, reaffirming their commitment to implementing the Action Plan for India-Japan Human Resource Exchange alongside discussions on regional Indo-Pacific issues and global developments. Looking ahead to 2027, which marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Tokyo, Jaishankar and Motegi reviewed preparations for upcoming commemorative events and jointly unveiled the 75th Anniversary Joint Logo symbolising the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. During his stay in Tokyo, Jaishankar also met with former Japanese Prime Minister and current Japan-India Association (JIA) Chairman Fumio Kishida, as well as Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso. Additionally, he addressed the 3rd Raisina Tokyo conference, highlighting India's economic transformation, expanding global footprint, and new avenues for bilateral collaboration. "EAM's visit to Japan reaffirmed the shared resolve of both countries to advance their partnership and contribute jointly to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the MEA said. (ANI)