Man Arrested For Running Illegal Parking Racket Near Red Fort Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The team of Police Post Red Fort under Police Station Kotwali busted an alleged illegal parking racket and apprehended a 40-year-old man for issuing parking slips bearing the name of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and allegedly collecting parking fees without authorisation near Metro Gate No. 2, Upper Subhash Marg, Red Fort.

On November 19, 2026, Police Post Red Fort received specific information that a person was issuing parking slips bearing the name of the MCD and collecting parking fees without authorisation near the location. At around 10:40 AM, the police team reached the spot and saw a man calling out to motorists to park their vehicles. On seeing the police personnel, he attempted to flee but was apprehended. He was identified as Mohd. Naushad, aged 40, a resident of Shastri Park, Delhi.

When asked to show his authority to operate the parking facility, he was unable to produce a valid licence, allotment letter or permission. The police team recovered Rs 1,300 in cash and a booklet containing 100 parking slips marked "MCD AUTH. SCT./BIKE PARKING". Of the 100 slips, 18 had been used, and 82 were unused. During the inquiry and questioning, it emerged that Mohd. Naushad had been granted a licence by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to operate the parking facility for a period of three years with effect from December 17, 2024. However, the MCD subsequently cancelled his licence in August 2026 due to non-payment of the requisite dues. When questioned about his authority to continue operating the parking facility after the cancellation of his licence, he was unable to produce a valid licence or permission. Accordingly, FIR No. 1066/2026 dated November 19, 2026, was registered at Police Station Kotwali under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)