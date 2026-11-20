Dhanush Fans Celebrate Massive Release of O.M: Operation Mole in Tamil Nadu

The release of Dhanush's latest film, O.M: Operation Mole, sparked celebrations among fans across Tamil Nadu on Friday, November 20, with enthusiastic crowds gathering outside theatres, dancing, bursting firecrackers and cutting cakes to mark the occasion.

From Chennai to Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli, fans turned theatre premises into celebration spots, waving posters, wearing matching T-shirts and showering the film's release with confetti. In several locations, fans also organised special screenings and distributed sweets and saplings.

In Chennai, fans were seen dancing to the movie's songs and celebrating its release outside Kashi Theatre. In Thoothukudi, fans gathered outside Cleopatra Theatre and other cinema halls, with celebrations including firecrackers and cake-cutting ceremonies. Members of local fan associations said they had been preparing for the release and were eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actor on the big screen.

Speaking about the celebrations, a fan named Manikandan said,“Today, Thalaivar Dhanush's movie OM is releasing. On behalf of our Thoothukudi district, we have arranged a special screening at the Thoothukudi Cleopatra Theatre for the fans. The preparations for that are underway. We wish the movie great success.” Another fan, Selvaganesh, who identified himself as the secretary of the Thoothukudi City Union, said fans were eagerly waiting for the film's release.

In Coimbatore, fans celebrated outside Karpagam Theatres by bursting crackers and dancing. The excitement was particularly evident among younger moviegoers, who spoke about their expectations from the film and the opportunity to see Dhanush in a different genre.

The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, features Dhanush alongside Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Sai Pallavi. It is a spy-action thriller in which Dhanush plays an undercover officer tasked with infiltrating a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The film also features Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. Its release marks Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor.